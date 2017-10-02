British suspect in Pattaya murder jailed in Cambodia for fraud

A British man, on the run from Thai police after being named a suspect in the Tony Kenway murder in Pattaya, has been jailed in Cambodia.

A Cambodian court on Thursday sentenced a British man suspected of involvement in the gangland-style slaying of another Briton in the Thai resort town of Pattaya to eight months in prison for fraud.

Toby James Nelhams was one of three men sought by Thai police in the Jan. 24 shooting death of Tony Kenway as he sat in his parked Porsche SUV. Thai media reported that Kenway’s widow described him as a website designer, but that police linked him to a gambling website, among other activities, and that the suspects were allegedly involved with financial crimes.

Phnom Penh Municipal Court found Nelhams guilty of fraud but dropped charges of entering Cambodia illegally, working without a passport or work permit. It’s unclear if Thailand ever formally sought his extradition.

Thai police have said the two other suspects, a South African suspected of being the shooter and a Briton believed to have been his getaway driver, fled to Cambodia. Their current whereabouts are unknown. Nelhams was suspected of having masterminded the killing.

Pattaya is a popular beachside resort town about a two-hour drive from Bangkok with a reputation as a sin city rife with corruption and prostitution. It attracts a significant number of Western residents, including members of the criminal underworld from several nations.

Source: Khaosod

  • Charles Baht Esquire.

    The wanna be a gangster Poms at it again obviously he has been overdosing on to many The Godfather part 1,2,and part three movies .

  • ken

    “Pattaya is a popular beachside resort town about a two-hour drive from Bangkok with a reputation as a sin city rife with corruption and prostitution. It attracts a significant number of Western residents, including members of the criminal underworld from several nations.” How dare you besmirch the reputation of this family resort known for its healthy living and clean life style where families frolic by the beautiful beaches and enjoy the wholesome nightly family entertainment? TAT said that is the Pattaya they know so get with it.

    • popeye the sailorman

      remember this Ken …….. on this site June 1st
      Pattaya set to become the first “MICE” city in Thailand in latest tourism strategy

      Pattaya is set to become the first recognized “MICE” city in Thailand with the local authority and academics sure that the drive will be the latest boon for tourism as the resort tries to shrug off its seedy image.

      • Ken Anderson

        MICE!! MICE!! You say.
        The only thing I ever see is rats. The beach and side streets are infested with them.

      • Charles Baht Esquire.

        As soon as they throw you rat head no neck bar brawling cheap charlie beer swirling Poms out of the country once and for all then will they will begin to clean up the image of Pattaya and Jomtien .

  • Ok now

    just make sure your get away car is not in a black or white for the month of October and you will not be caught 😉

  • Ken Anderson

    Well so much for the Keystones yet again. I thought they were going to have this criminal scum extradited from Cambodia? Doesn’t look like they have had too much success as yet.