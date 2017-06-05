Naked British Man falls from balcony under suspicious circumstances

Pattaya Police are investigating an incident in which a British man had supposedly fallen from a balcony in what is being described as suspicious circumstances.

The incident happened at around 5:00am on June 3rd, where police were called to the front of Hideaway Guesthouse.

The man, who is still yet to be named was found lying naked in the street with serious injuries, including wounds to the head. The victim was treated at the scene befofe being rushed off to a local hospital where it has been reported that he is making a steady recovery.

The victim had spent the night with a ladyboy identified as Sittipong Maneekat, 35, who told police that everything was fine and that the victim had gone outside to the balcony for a cigarette. The next thing he knew was that his companion for the night had “fallen” from the balcony.

Police asked the suspect how this could happen, to which he had no reasonable explanation other than the fact that they had both been drinking.

No identification was found on the man, or in the room, but it was the ladyboy that told police he was British.

Police made a report from what the ladyboy had told them and took further evidence from the room.

They noted that no signs of a struggle were evident in the room, although that doesn’t rule out foul play.

Police are now waiting for the victim to make a full recovery, before heading in to question him regarding the incident.