British female backpacker, 22, found dead with friend in Cambodia

A young British backpacker has been found dead in a budget hostel in Cambodia alongside one of her travelling friends.

Natalie Jade Seymour, 22, from Stotfold, Bedfordshire, left her her job at a finance company and started backpacking in Asia around two month ago.

She was found dead this morning on a bunk bed at the Monkey Republic guesthouse in Kampot. Her close friend Abbey Gail Amisola, 27, from Winnipeg, Canada, was found dead in the room next door.

Natalie Jade Seymour, 22, who has been found dead at a hostel in Cambodia in the room next to one of her friends
Over-the-counter medication was pictured on the floor of the room. It’s not known how the girls died but staff at the accommodation told the British media that the girls had been feeling unwell the night before. There were also bottles of water found in their room.

Police said that the two victims were taken to hospital and were later pronounced dead. Post mortem examinations are being carried out on the two women.

Abbey Gale Amisola, 27, from Winnipeg, Canada, who was found dead at the same time
The Monkey Republic hostel in Kampot where the girls were found dead
A worker at the Monkey Republic hotel who answered the phone said: ”It seems they were very close friends who were travelling together. They arrived together and went around together.

”This is now in the hands of the police but there is nothing suspicious about their deaths.”

Local police in Cambodia are understood to be investigating the two mysterious deaths.

The Foreign Office have been contacted for comment.

  • Glockandspiel

    A sad loss of lives.
    These girls took time out of their lives to have fun on a once in a lifetime trip to South East Asia, seeing the sights, travelling around enjoying the food and culture like many people do but their demise points to a dark and disturbing underbelly in this part of the world.
    Fake smiles hide devious even murderous intent.
    Like most places in the world, one has to be street smart but especially in this neck of the woods.
    One girl’s demise could be unfortunate but two girls points to something more sinister.
    Hopefully the Cambodian Keystones are more diligent than their Thai counterparts and can give the deceased families clarity and closure.
    RIP girls, the good die young.