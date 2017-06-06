Brit commits suicide, jumping from seventh floor of Bangkok hotel restaurant

A 67 year old British man has committed suicide after ordering a final drink from the bar of a Sukhumvit hotel restaurant before jumping from the balcony last night.

The shocking part was the coolness he showed, not attracting any attention to himself what so ever. He causally walked to the balcony, set up a chair, climbed up and jumped, before anyone had time to react.

Andrew Frank Browning was found below out front of the hotel with a broken neck and dislocated limbs. He was dressed all in black.

On the body was a suicide note addressed to his children. In his sad goodbye he mentioned his health problems, said Noppha Thongbor of Lumpini police.

Witnesses said Mr Browning had casually ordered a drink at the restaurant on the seventh floor of the hotel in Klong Toei Nua, Wattana district.

Then he had quietly gone round the corner out of sight and put his chair by the railing.

The body was taken to Chulalongkorn Hospital for autopsy and the embassy has been informed.

Source: Thai Visa