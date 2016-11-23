Brit punched in the face by bar owner

At 10.30pm, on the evening of November 22, Pattaya Tourist Police were called to a bar on Beach Road after reports that a British tourist had been assaulted.

The victim, fifty-five-year old Nicolas Pautal, was treated by medics for a cut under his left eye.

His girlfriend, thirty-six year old Ms Pimprapha Bunthaotheuk, told officers that they had been enjoying a night out at the Mister B Beach Bar and Mr Pautal had asked the bar staff to turn the music up.

An argument then started and the bar owner approached and punched his customer in the face leaving him bloodied and bruised.

Sawangboriboon medics provided first aid and then victim went to hospital for further treatment.

Report by Pattaya One News Team

  • kitadech

    he should sue the bar owner for assault screw him for as much as he can

    • TopDawgSwag

      have you even been to thailand before?

      • kitadech

        whats it got to do with you I dont even noe where Siam is

      • Megalodon

        Are you saying that somebody cannot be sued in Thailand for assault? That is not the case in other jurisdictions worldwide. It doesn’t matter what nationality the assailant is – if somebody has been illegally assaulted the victim should have a right to sue.

    • cfcjeff59

      Sue the bar owner,,,,,, me thinks that aint gonna happen !

  • Harry

    British dont know never raise your voice in Thailand

    • doesn’t seem to be a problem for the merkins!

    • Torstein

      He’s not British, he’s a fkn Eastern European blow-in

  • L-Nino

    YOU loose with Mr. Booze! And do you really need to turn the music up?!? Jesus… it has been so nice the past weeks without the FN Music blasting!!! Enjoy it while you can…

    • Charly

      See it the same way. I am happy that at least at some places it is more quiet now. This guy has to learn that not everything is up to him. Should stay on his island if he doesn’t know how to behave.

  • Ken

    Just another uncivilised Thai man doing his bit to promote the good image of Pattaya.

    • Coconut

      Speak of yourself uncivilised Brit.

      • Ken

        You people that make such statements that are based completely on unfounded supposition rather than actual facts, really make yourselves look ridiculous.

        • Blah blah Ken

          Ken you spew the same rubbish on every article. The ridiculous one is looking back at you in the mirror.

        • efuy

          The facts are that you said you are going to leave. By not doing so and still spouting on about how bad it is in Thailand makes you ridiculous.
          If I knew what you looked like would probably think that you looked it also.

          • Ken

            I have at no point specified a time frame for leaving Thailand, and yes I can still not give an end date, but the wheels are already in motion.
            Some of us have more to consider than our next bottle of Chang.
            Please tell me where I said ‘how bad it is in Thailand’. In general my life is great, but yes I see this country heading down the pan, and I have little respect for most Thai men, that is why I plan to leave when the time is right to do so.
            May I suggest again that a little thought before you post may help your cause, and of course some true fact is always a bonus.

          • uyf

            On your way out try not to block the drains.

          • Patamnak Hill Hobo

            Should have know angry old Ken at it again ragging and blaming innocent Thai people how does this halfwit get away with it and not be held accountable for his unjustified outrageous comments .

  • amazingthailand

    look at his bodutalk on pictures. another morron brawling cheap charly quality tourist sum nom na

  • Mike Murphy

    and the name of the bar owner is ?

    • Luke

      Shane MacGowan

  • Fred England

    Never been to a thai bar and thought the music was too quiet, usually the opposite.

  • Luke

    Nicolas Pautal is a French name!

  • Happy Days cheers

    Another tourist blowing his top after a few beers and performing like a trained seal last week it was the Swedish or Norwegian clown attacking people covered in blood outside Sugar Sugar gogo now its a Pommy git trying to be a hero in front of his girlfriend demanding staff in a bar pump the music up.

  • Paul Mason

    I thought the headline said `Bear owner`.
    Very disappointed when reading further

  • Trump

    Name and appearance are not British at all.. Sounds and looks French.

  • steve

    so the customer is always right is not true here then so did the owner get arrested ????

  • Shagwell

    All seems rather silly that things should get out of hand to such an extent over something so minor.
    There again, a surfeit of grog (and I suspect this came into play) does tend to bring out the worst in people.

  • Alan Fresco

    All seems a bit silly – that things should get of hand to such an extent over something so minor. Then again perhaps a surfeit of grog (and I’m sure that was the case here) has brought out the worst in someone.