Brit punched in the face by bar owner

At 10.30pm, on the evening of November 22, Pattaya Tourist Police were called to a bar on Beach Road after reports that a British tourist had been assaulted.

The victim, fifty-five-year old Nicolas Pautal, was treated by medics for a cut under his left eye.

His girlfriend, thirty-six year old Ms Pimprapha Bunthaotheuk, told officers that they had been enjoying a night out at the Mister B Beach Bar and Mr Pautal had asked the bar staff to turn the music up.

An argument then started and the bar owner approached and punched his customer in the face leaving him bloodied and bruised.

Sawangboriboon medics provided first aid and then victim went to hospital for further treatment.

Report by Pattaya One News Team