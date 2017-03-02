Couple complain to media as restaurant dream turns sour

A British man and his Thai wife have gone to the media to complain after an alleged swindle case over a restaurant investment has gone cold.

Lee Strutt, 50, who used to be the driver to a top banker in the UK invested in the restaurant business with a man called David who he met about five years ago.

con 1 of 3

Lee and his Thai wife Siriyakorn ploughed in 6.5 million baht into opening a business with David and others in Soi Diana Inn. David was already a successful restaurant owner in the resort.

The money was transferred in 2012 and initially the business did very well and had lots of customers. But when Lee’s wife looked into the accounts thereafter things started to go sour. She found evidence of irregular payments to Thai staff over national insurance.

The other investors did not like the intrusion and another man called Steven replaced his wife in checking the accounts.

Finally Mr Strutt realized he had been conned and went to Pattaya police in December 2014. Now more than two years have passed and there have been four changes to the persons investigating at the police. He alleged threats have been made to him and his wife.

He said he has been told by the public attorney’s office that too long has passed to process the case so he and his wife have appealed to the media for justice.

Source: 77Jowo