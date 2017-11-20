Brand New TV Game show coming to Hooters Pattaya

Do you have what it takes for the all new TV game show …. FACE THE CLOCK, coming very soon to Hooters Pattaya, Beach Road, South Pattaya.

Are you a certified brain-buster and a general knowledge aficionado? Do you own a business in Pattaya and think you have what it takes? FACE THE CLOCK is a brand-new quiz/gameshow that will be aired on Pattaya One TV for 4 weeks starting at the beginning of December. If you are a well of useless information and want to pick your wits against Pattaya’s brainiest, we are calling to all business owners to represent your business in this exciting new gameshow.

FACE THE CLOCK! will be hosted by local TV Presenters and will be the first ever gameshow in Pattaya. The show will have 3 new contestants every week and that will go head-to-head to answer the most general knowledge questions against the buzzer. The 3 contestants will be representatives or owners of businesses in Pattaya, which will be a great way to promote your business.

Each week, the winning contestant will go through to the Grand Final (the 4th episode) where the 3 winners will face each other for total supremacy and for prizes. There will be 4 episodes in English and 4 episodes in Thai, so it will reach out right across the spectrum.

BE A CONTESTANT TODAY!

If you are a business owner in Pattaya who fancies your chances general knowledge Grandmaster or you have a great sense of humor, please get in contact with Pattaya City Uncovered by calling 082 937 4928 to become a contestant. This is a great way to not only have some fun and test your knowledge, but also to promote your businesses to a wider audience through a very new and unique platform.