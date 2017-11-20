Brand New TV Game show coming to Hooters Pattaya

By Online Admin -
4
404

Brand New TV Game show coming to Hooters Pattaya

 

Do you have what it takes for the all new TV game show …. FACE THE CLOCK, coming very soon to Hooters Pattaya, Beach Road, South Pattaya.

Are you a certified brain-buster and a general knowledge aficionado? Do you own a business in Pattaya and think you have what it takes? FACE THE CLOCK is a brand-new quiz/gameshow that will be aired on Pattaya One TV for 4 weeks starting at the beginning of December. If you are a well of useless information and want to pick your wits against Pattaya’s brainiest, we are calling to all business owners to represent your business in this exciting new gameshow.

FACE THE CLOCK! will be hosted by local TV Presenters and will be the first ever gameshow in Pattaya. The show will have 3 new contestants every week and that will go head-to-head to answer the most general knowledge questions against the buzzer. The 3 contestants will be representatives or owners of businesses in Pattaya, which will be a great way to promote your business.

Each week, the winning contestant will go through to the Grand Final (the 4th episode) where the 3 winners will face each other for total supremacy and for prizes. There will be 4 episodes in English and 4 episodes in Thai, so it will reach out right across the spectrum.

BE A CONTESTANT TODAY!
If you are a business owner in Pattaya who fancies your chances general knowledge Grandmaster or you have a great sense of humor, please get in contact with Pattaya City Uncovered by calling 082 937 4928 to become a contestant. This is a great way to not only have some fun and test your knowledge, but also to promote your businesses to a wider audience through a very new and unique platform.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • weasel

    Been in Hooters one time. Couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw a Russian bird working there. Never again!

  • Ken Anderson

    ”Pattaya’s brainiest”!!!
    Well that accolade will hardly be a claim to fame will it? Among the criminal Thai men, prostitutes and sex tourists.

  • ken

    Promote your business so it can be robbed and broken into but this will be another opportunity for scam, fraud, dishonesty and criminal activity to rear their ugly head,

  • Glockandspiel

    There is no way Thais would be entered into this general knowledge quiz as their knowledge and education are limited to Thai soaps, K-pop, drink/drugs and fleecing customers.
    The infamous title of Pattaya’s brainiest will always go to a farang but even they have dumbed down after their brains have been frazzled from years of slurping Changs and deep conversations with rice farmer’s daughters.
    The only competition Hooters should be promoting is a rice farmer’s daughter wet T-shirt contest amongst their bar staff, which will be well received and well attended.