Bomb explosion in Narathiwat two people were injured
A defence volunteer and a female villager were slightly injured after a bomb, which targeted two army armoured vehicles, exploded on a road in Cho Ai Rong district of Narathiwat province on Thursday morning (Nov 30), police said.
The incident occurred at about 8.45am on Cho Ai Rong-Ban Yaning road in Tambon Chuap of Cho Ai Rong district. A police investigation revealed that after two armoured vehicles, taking eight soldiers of the 4th Special Warfare Unit, departed from their base at Wat Cho Ai Rong Thammaram and heading for Ban Bango Dudung School, a bomb which was buried in a drainage pipe laid under the road was detonated remotedly with a communication radio. The explosion did not hurt anyone in the two vehicles. However, Ek Mahama, a defence voluntee, and Noriya Madure, a female villager selling petrol in bottles on one side of the road, were slightly injured by the shrapnel. Forensic and explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) police were later dispatched to the scene for examination. Source: Thai PBS