Body found in Mysterious Circumstances

By Danny Boy -
6
2152

A dead body has been found badly beaten in mysterious circumstances

At around 2:30am on February 13, Pattaya Police and emergency services were called to the scene of what looked like a vicious murder near the railway line on Soi siam Country Club.

Arriving at the scene, police found the dead body of a Thai man, thought to be aged between 50 and 60, and approximately 165cm tall.

dead body
1 of 3

There were several signs on his body that he had been badly beaten, including cuts and bruising on his face, and well as several large bruises and his arms and abdomen. Blood was still pouring from both his nose and mouth, which indicated to police that the incident had happened fairly recently.

In an unusual twist, police found a gold chain, a gold ring, a mobile phone and some cash left with the dead body, but unfortunately, no identification documents.

Police questioned the man who had called for assistance in the first place and he told police that he had noticed the body lying by the side of the road motionless. He initially thought the man had fallen asleep, until he made his way over, only to find out that in fact, it was a dead body. He then called for police assistance immediately.

The body has been sent to the local hospital for a full examination in order to determine the exact cause of death. No other evidence was found at the scene, so police will now be looking at CCTV images from the area in order to solve the mystery.

The ID of the man is still not known, nor the exact motive for the attack, but police firmly believe it was down to a personal matter.

  • Pingback: Pattaya: Body found in Mysterious Circumstances()

  • ken

    If this was a foreigner it would have been ruled a suicide!

    • Jack La Motta

      Where was the Balcony? 😉

    • soidog

      Could be congenital ……there was a lot of it about last year.

  • Angry Bloke

    These Police assumptions are wonderful.. The ID of the man is still not known, nor the exact motive for the attack, but police firmly believe it was down to a personal matter.

    they have no idea who or why but FIRMLY believe it was down to a personal matter..

    He has cuts and bruising on his face, as well as several large bruises on his arms and abdomen. Blood was still pouring from both his nose and mouth,

    I’m not as highly trained as the Police here, but If I were to make an assumption then I would bet he had been hit by a passing vehicle. being that the incident had happened fairly recently, still bleeding, all that bruising etc. plus he still has his gold chain, gold ring, Phone, and cash, wouldn’t be such an unusual twist then would it …
    Makes more sense to me…

    but then who am I to throw a spanner in their works… RIP

    • Jack La Motta

      Leaving the Gold and cash on the body is a sign that he was´nt killed for he´s valuables and the perpetrators dont need the money, meaning that it could be a revenge killing, maybe a drug dealing relationship gone sour, they may not have used a gun or knife as beating someone to death is the ultimate revenge killing! if it had been a road/rail accident the experienced Emergency workers and police would usually recognise that, they see hundreds every year, but you cant rule it out obviously! also the witness did´nt steal the very valuable items, which puts paid to Kens assertion that all Thai Men are inherently dishonest! not all Thais Ken, thank God.