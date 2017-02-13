A dead body has been found badly beaten in mysterious circumstances

At around 2:30am on February 13, Pattaya Police and emergency services were called to the scene of what looked like a vicious murder near the railway line on Soi siam Country Club.

Arriving at the scene, police found the dead body of a Thai man, thought to be aged between 50 and 60, and approximately 165cm tall.

There were several signs on his body that he had been badly beaten, including cuts and bruising on his face, and well as several large bruises and his arms and abdomen. Blood was still pouring from both his nose and mouth, which indicated to police that the incident had happened fairly recently.

In an unusual twist, police found a gold chain, a gold ring, a mobile phone and some cash left with the dead body, but unfortunately, no identification documents.

Police questioned the man who had called for assistance in the first place and he told police that he had noticed the body lying by the side of the road motionless. He initially thought the man had fallen asleep, until he made his way over, only to find out that in fact, it was a dead body. He then called for police assistance immediately.

The body has been sent to the local hospital for a full examination in order to determine the exact cause of death. No other evidence was found at the scene, so police will now be looking at CCTV images from the area in order to solve the mystery.

The ID of the man is still not known, nor the exact motive for the attack, but police firmly believe it was down to a personal matter.