Blushing bride left really red-faced after wedding day disaster!

A beautiful Cinderella bride was turned into an ugly sister after a make-up disaster on her wedding day left her in tears.

But the story – that has captivated the Thai nation online and on national TV – now has the traditional happy ending.

It began when Darika Klinkuhlab posted pictures of herself on her big day.

She had been transformed from a pretty girl into a mess by the actions of a shop that had rented her a dress and thrown in – literally – a make-up and hair-do package, reported Thai Rath.

She was furious but smiled and tried to make the best of it.

The pictures on Facebook after the wedding inspired a wave of sympathy and comment from Thais online who commented in their thousands even posting pictures of their own wedding day successes and disasters.

The hashtag “Teng Na Phit Cheewit Plian” was one of the biggest trending in Thailand. It intimates how the make-up disaster could be responsible for ruining a life.

Many people commented that the big red glob that was applied to her mouth was the worst of all. It would have been better had she had no make-up at all said many.

While others saw the shiny face as just plain horrible.

Darika – from Nonthaburi – agreed and was mad as hell but she refused to name and shame the bridal shop where she went.

However, the story had a happy ending – a much more professional shop stepped in to provide her with a dress and some excellent make-up so that the all important wedding pictures could be done again.

This time Khun Darika was restored to her Cinderella status as all agreed that she was truly beautiful after the new pictures were posted online.

Source: Thai Visa