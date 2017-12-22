Blankets, coats needed as low temperatures hit Chiangmai again.

Chiang Mai’s Samoeng district chief has organised the handout of blankets and winter clothes to 7,000 residents with the temperature in the district plunging to 5 degrees Celsius.

Chatree Kittithanadit, the Samoeng district chief, said the temperature in his district dropped rapidly to about 5C early on Friday morning, the lowest temperature for his district in 30 years.

(Mae-ai distric 8 c friday morning 06:05 am Dec. 22nd, 2017)

He said frost was also reported in many mountainous parts of the district. The village heads of 44 villages in five tambon surveyed the needs of villagers and found that 7,000 of them needed blankets and jackets.

Kittihanadit said he is coordinating with government agencies and private charities to hand out blankets and jackets to the poor people. Source: Asia Nation