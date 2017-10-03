Big-leg beggar already seen ‘working’ in Amsterdam

Oh, man. Just yesterday, Coconuts reported that nefarious big-legged beggar Benjamin Holst was sick of Asia after being booted from South Korea and Taiwan on this trip to the East (as well as being denied a layover in Bangkok due to the previous blacklisting). He announced his plans to go to Amsterdam and never return to Asia just before boarding a flight to Beijing yesterday.

Apparently, he was serious. He must have immediately bought a ticket to Schiphol since one of our sharp-eyed readers just got in touch to say that he is begging on the street across from Central Station in Amsterdam AT THIS MOMENT. He was seen at 10:30 am local time in the Netherlands.

His leg is looking very bloated in these exclusive photos, sent to us by Dutch friend and reader Ben Bogaerts, but as one of our editors pointed out, he’s most likely swollen from a lot of flying over the last 24 hours.

Bogaerts reported that, while he didn’t stop for a chat with the infamous German, he did spot him collecting money from at least three people just in the minute he walked by. Source: Coconuts Bangkok