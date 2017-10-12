Bhutanese monarch to attend Royal Cremation

Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema will attend the Royal Cremation of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s in Bangkok on October 26, a spokesman for the Royal Palace of Bhutan announced yesterday.

They will visit Thailand from October 25 to 27, the spokesman said.

The Royal families of Thailand and Bhutan are close. The Bhutanese King and Queen visited Bangkok on October 16 last year to pay respects to the late King, who passed away on October 13.

Meanwhile, South Korea will send a special delegation to the funeral, the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said on Tuesday. Headed by Vice National Assembly Speaker Park Joosun, the delegation will visit for five days and attend the funeral services to be held starting October 26, Yonhap news agency reported.

Park is a member of the liberal opposition People’s Party. The delegation will also include Representative Kang Byunwon of the ruling Democratic Party, Representative Baek Seungjoo of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party and Representative Ji Sangwuk of the splinter Bareun Party, according to the presidential Blue House statement. Source: Nation