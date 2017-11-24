Which is the best Bangkok burger joint?

Who can make better burgers, Daniel Thaiger or Mother Trucker? These two much-loved burger joints are among the ten contenders to compete for the title of “Best American Burger in Thailand” from the U.S. Embassy.

Five winning chefs from the embassy’s event last year event in Bangkok and five from Pattaya will finally settle who is the best at the Great American Burger Battle, which will be held outside CentralWorld next Friday afternoon (Dec. 1).

Each burger chef will design and cook the most delicious burger possible using American ingredients, while the public can observe the competition and enjoy a burger from food trucks and shop for American food products.

The battle will start at 2:45pm on Dec. 1, but the American Food Fun Fest will be held for three days from Dec. 1 – Dec. 3 at 1pm – 10pm outside CentralWorld.

Here’s the list of the 10 contenders:

Daniel Thaiger

Mother Trucker

25 Degrees

Paper Butter and the Burger

Full Moon Café

Hilton Pattaya

Coast Beach Bar and Grill by Centara Mirage Grand

Jim’s Burger Pattaya

Cadillac Café and Bar, Wave Hotel

Skoop Beach Café by Veranda Resort Pattaya

Food trucks and vendors at the event:

Meat and Bones

Lobster Burger and More

Food Identity

Holy Cheese

FIND IT:

The American Food Fun Fest

Dec. 1-3, 1pm – 10pm

Square A, CentralWorld

Source: Coconuts