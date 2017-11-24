Which is the best Bangkok burger joint?
Who can make better burgers, Daniel Thaiger or Mother Trucker? These two much-loved burger joints are among the ten contenders to compete for the title of “Best American Burger in Thailand” from the U.S. Embassy.
Each burger chef will design and cook the most delicious burger possible using American ingredients, while the public can observe the competition and enjoy a burger from food trucks and shop for American food products.
The battle will start at 2:45pm on Dec. 1, but the American Food Fun Fest will be held for three days from Dec. 1 – Dec. 3 at 1pm – 10pm outside CentralWorld.
Here’s the list of the 10 contenders:
Daniel Thaiger
Mother Trucker
25 Degrees
Paper Butter and the Burger
Full Moon Café
Hilton Pattaya
Coast Beach Bar and Grill by Centara Mirage Grand
Jim’s Burger Pattaya
Cadillac Café and Bar, Wave Hotel
Skoop Beach Café by Veranda Resort Pattaya
Food trucks and vendors at the event:
Meat and Bones
Lobster Burger and More
Food Identity
Holy Cheese
FIND IT:
The American Food Fun Fest
Dec. 1-3, 1pm – 10pm
Square A, CentralWorld
Source: Coconuts