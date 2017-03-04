Benz Racing set to face drugs and money laundering charges on Monday

Police Narcotic Suppression Bureau will summon well-known car racer “Benz Racing” or Arkarakit Vorarojcharoendej to acknowledge drug and money laundering charges Monday.

Pol Maj Gen Pornchai Charoenwong, deputy commissioner of Police Narcotic Suppression Bureau said Benz Racing is to be summoned to face charges after police investigation revealed the Lamborghini car he claimed he owned actually belonged to Nattaphol Narkam or “Boy”, a leading member of the narcotic trafficking network run by the Laotian drug lord Xaysana Kaewpimpa.

Both Boy and Xaysana are now in prison pending prosecution of several drug related charges.

He said the court has issued summons for Benz Racing to turn himself to police after evidence was clear to ascertain the court that he was in connection with the drug network and money laundering.

He said if Benz Racing turns in to police Monday he will be detained pending charged it be brought against him.

Source: Thai PBS