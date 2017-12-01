Beloved Nurse drowns as car veers off flooded in Trang
A highly regarded nurse of 12 years service in Trang drowned inside her car late on Thursday night when her car fell off the bridge of a flooded road while she was driving to work.
The body of Sumalee Kaenhyuk, 39, an in-patient ward nurse at Rassada Hospital was found at 3am on Friday inside her car, whose front was submerged in a canal in Moo 15 village in Tambon Khuanma of Rassada district. The accident was believed to have happened between 11.30pm Thursday and 1am on Friday the time between her leaving home and being scheduled to begin work. Hospital director Chainarong Makpeng, said that after Sumalee did not turn up for work at 1am, he called to check with her family because she had never been late for work.
After learning that Sumalee had left home at 11.30pm, Chainarong sought help from police and the local rescue foundation. Police and the foundation assembled a team to check the route and found the car in the canal. The road at that location was flooded, and police said the car hit the railing at the shoulder of the bridge and fell into the canal. Chainarong said the nurse has been working at the hospital for 12 years and was loved by colleagues and patients. She was the family’s major breadwinner as her husband is a rubber farmer. She left behind two sons aged 8 and 10. Source: Asia Nation (immage not the actual link to the news)