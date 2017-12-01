Beloved Nurse drowns as car veers off flooded in Trang

A highly regarded nurse of 12 years service in Trang drowned inside her car late on Thursday night when her car fell off the bridge of a flooded road while she was driving to work.

The body of Sumalee Kaenhyuk, 39, an in-patient ward nurse at Rassada Hospital was found at 3am on Friday inside her car, whose front was submerged in a canal in Moo 15 village in Tambon Khuanma of Rassada district. The accident was believed to have happened between 11.30pm Thursday and 1am on Friday the time between her leaving home and being scheduled to begin work. Hospital director Chainarong Makpeng, said that after Sumalee did not turn up for work at 1am, he called to check with her family because she had never been late for work.