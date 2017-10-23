Bangkok’s biggest flower market honors King

Thousands of people have poured in to see elaborate floral displays running now through Friday at the city’s biggest fresh flower market.

Displays made from millions of flowers to pay tribute to the late King Bhumibol can be found at Pak Khlong Talad’s Flowers For Dad event. The highlight is an 89-meter flower tunnel and five other blooming displays including a foothill of flowers and flag-shaped blooms.

The project is organized by volunteers, students, flower vendors of Pak Khlong Talad community and Miracle of Life Foundation. Chaiwas “Joe” Panchapakdee, the designer of the flower displays, said he was thrilled to be selected for the project honoring King Bhumibol. He took a month and a half to design the exhibits.

Flowers used at the event those widely grown for use in Thailand, such as lotuses, orchids, daffodils, and marigolds. Source: Khaosod