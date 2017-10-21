The all-in-one transport card for Bangkok

A statement has been released with details regarding an all-in-one transport card that will be open to the public starting from June next year.

Mangmoom Card, the common ticket system of Bangkokians’ dreams that will allow us to swipe through between train systems with ease, will really launch next June, Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith promised.

The Mangmoom Card, which translates to “Spider Card,” will be compatible with all public transportation systems in Thailand, including BTS, MRT, Airport Rail Link, and buses.

Arkhom said that a Memorandum of Understanding to speed up installation of the common ticket system was signed by all concerned parties Wednesday.

While we’ll be able to use the Mangmoom Card at the Airport Rail Link and buses in June, the popular BTS and MRT train systems may not come online til a bit later — though no later than October. While it’s great news, it still marks a two-year delay from their expected launch date, Prachachart reported.

Source: Coconuts