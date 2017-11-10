Bangkok the three best public toilet in the year 2017
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is flushed with pride after three of its public toilets were named “best toilets of 2017” by the Health Department.
The toilets – at a school, hospital, and park – won the awards in a Public Health Ministry contest to mark World Toilet Day of the United Nations, which falls on November 19.
A BMA official said the toilets were at Rot Fai (or Vachirabenjatas) Park, BMA Central Hospital and Chakkawad School in Samphanthawong district.
The three toilets met the criteria of HAS (Healthy, Accessibility, and Safety), a Health Department official said. Source: Nation