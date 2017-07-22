Thai woman says she got kicked out of Bangkok taxi for having bad breath

By Online Admin -
9
463
Thai woman says she got kicked out of Bangkok taxi for having bad breath

In the latest taxi driver scandal, a Thai woman claimed a taxi driver kicked her out of the car because she had bad breath, saying it is “no joking matter.”

You really can’t make this stuff up.

The woman, who goes by a Thai Facebook name that translates as “Creamy MooMoo I Don’t Know I’m Artistic,” said she took a taxi from Mo Chit bus terminal on Wednesday night, but the driver stopped at a shop near the terminal to buy breath mints and handed one to her.

“I refused, and he said I had to take the breath mint because bad breath is no joking matter. He said my breath was so bad, so bad it made him want to puke,” Creamy wrote, sharing her snaps of the taxi’s plate number on social media.

The user said the cabbie totally overreacted. She sat in the back seat and didn’t speak a word to him.

When the driver saw that Creamy wouldn’t take his breath mint, he got angry, saying that she had to take another taxi because he couldn’t handle the smell of her breath.

“He whined, and he stopped the car to kick me out. I was shaking. He even asked for my number and said I shouldn’t have taken a taxi because I smelled. I was so confused and scared,” Creamy wrote.

Her post has been shared nearly 3,000 times, with some netizens suspecting the breath mint might have contained a sedative. Others suggested she should file a police report.

Source: Coconuts

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • ken

    Creamy Moomoo cones from the constant flow of said substance she takes in her mouth daily and not cleaning her mouth properly. These WGs service many customers so this is to be expected but the taxi drivers are not the most hygienic creatures here so this is odd.

    • St George

      She must have serviced you Kenneth, as we all know your standards of hygiene is way below par!

      • private pile

        Servicing the wrong end of the meth pipe more like

  • St George

    Bad breath is better than no breath atall

    • Ginger Vitis

      we know this is your motto Jacky boy but you still need to brush at least once a week you disgusting freak.

  • private pile

    I can defiantly believe this … has anyone else ever smelt meth breath?

  • Ken Anderson

    Is this driver sure it was her breath. We all know how stupid Thai men can be.
    I would say this foul odour would more likely have emanated from her gash.

  • Pingback: Thai woman says she got kicked out of Bangkok taxi for having bad breath - TeakDoor.com - The Thailand Forum()

  • Charles Baht Esquire.

    It’s a wonder more of these fat slob stinking farangs aren’t booted out of Bangkok taxis i mean some of these English f ucks absolutely stink most of them wouldn’t know what a bar of soap is let alone use it how often they change their beer bar attire chang beer singlet with spew stains and all don’t the front is anybodies guess