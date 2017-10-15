Bangkok streets turn into rivers after heavy downpour

Bangkok residents and tourists woke up on Saturday October 14th to find rivers in place of the tarmac that they are normally used to seeing.

A night of heavy thunderstorms left Bangkok knee-deep in gray floodwaters Saturday morning.

Reports said much of Din Daeng, Vibhavadi Rangsit, Lat Phrao, Chatuchak, on Sukhumvit road starting from Soi Sukhumvit 21 all the way to La Salle Road in Bang Na district, Ekamai, Rama IV, Narathiwat Srinakarindra, Phet Kasem, Rama IX, Ratchada, Silom, Sathorn, Phaya Thai and Rama I roads were flooded along with smaller roads in the vicinities.

Police Lt. Col Pansa Amarapitak of Vibhavadi Traffic Police said at 7am on Saturday that Vibhavadi Rangsit road was still flooded. Narong Reungsri, deputy director of the Department of Drainage and Sewage said at 2am that flooding persisted at Na Ranong, Suan Plu and Din Daeng intersections and that Sanam Luang was flooded as well.

The top trending Twitter hashtag Saturday morning was #Flood, as users posted content of flooded Bangkok.

Flooding was widespread late Saturday morning, with only areas such as Siam Square having dried up. Commuters are advised to plan ahead and verify whether areas continue to be waterlogged.

Although floodwaters had gone down in Soi Sukhumvit 42, garbage continued to clog vents and fountains of sewage bubbled up to the street.

