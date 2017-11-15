Bangkok Riverside Residential Development

The transformation of Bangkok’s riverside from ports and warehouses to residential and other uses has continued with more and more luxury residential developments being launched in the area.

Magnolia Waterfront Residences Iconsiam, launched in the third quarter of 2014, has accelerated this transformation. Iconsiam, a massive mixed-use project on Charoen Nakhon Road, comprises two luxury residences: Magnolia Waterfront Residences and The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, as well as shopping centers, a heritage museum, a sports complex, an auditorium, piers, and an outdoor event space. The project has further enhanced the stretch of the river from the Taksin Bridge to Lat Ya Road as Bangkok’s premier riverside location.

One of Bangkok’s first-generation condominiums, as well as the first located in the Riverside area, River House was completed in the Charoen Nakhon area in 1983. Further development of this area has been slow but gradually changing over the last 25 years. It has emerged as a prime location for five-star hotels along both sides of the river, with two hotels — The Peninsula and Millennium Hilton — on Charoen Nakhon Road and the Mandarin Oriental, Shangri-La, and Royal Orchid Sheraton on the other side of the river. Condominium developments in the area have been slower with the completion of Baan Chaopraya in 1995 and The River in 2012.

The pace of development has sped up with the recent launch of the Banyan Tree Residences. Four of the 20 Bangkok condominium projects priced above 300,000 baht per square meter is on the riverside, with three of them in the Charoen Nakhon area. The other is the Four Seasons Private Residences on Charoen Krung Road near Shrewsbury School. Source: Bangkok Post