Bangkok-Korat High-Speed rail project to break

The Ministry of Transport expects construction of the first stretch of the Bangkok-Nakhon Ratchasima (a.k.a. Korat) high-speed rail project to start in November.

The first stretch of the route will be built over 3.5 kilometers. The project will be implemented by the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) in cooperation with a team of Chinese engineers. reported Thai News Bureau.

Civil design for the project is scheduled to commence on Oct.9, with the first group of Chinese engineers being trained and tested by the Thai Council of Engineers before starting work.

After the engineers have passed qualification tests and completed their work, they will hand over the legal blueprints and details to the State Railway of Thailand for further work, according to the contract.

The Chinese engineers will have to pass an examination on legal and ethical codes for foreign engineers in Thailand as well as technical details such as the soil conditions, waterways, drainage systems, and environmental safety measures. Source: Coconuts Bkk