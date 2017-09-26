Bangkok-Korat High-Speed rail project

By Nnkhiaokam -
6
199

Bangkok-Korat High-Speed rail project to break

The Ministry of Transport expects construction of the first stretch of the Bangkok-Nakhon Ratchasima (a.k.a. Korat) high-speed rail project to start in November.

The first stretch of the route will be built over 3.5 kilometers. The project will be implemented by the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) in cooperation with a team of Chinese engineers. reported Thai News Bureau.

Civil design for the project is scheduled to commence on Oct.9, with the first group of Chinese engineers being trained and tested by the Thai Council of Engineers before starting work.

After the engineers have passed qualification tests and completed their work, they will hand over the legal blueprints and details to the State Railway of Thailand for further work, according to the contract.

The Chinese engineers will have to pass an examination on legal and ethical codes for foreign engineers in Thailand as well as technical details such as the soil conditions, waterways, drainage systems, and environmental safety measures.  Source: Coconuts Bkk

  • Ken Anderson

    Once the Chinese Engineers hand this project to the Thai’s, this will yet again degenerate into a debacle, full of incompetence, dishonesty and corruption.

    • paul

      mad ken i fear the few years or more it takes to be operational will be of no use to you as you will be living in singapore i however will enjoy a visit to korat and ya mo in a shorter time hopefully they will be serving beer again progress mad ken or dont u use rot fai far or rot fai di ding around bkk

      • Ken Anderson

        I am indeed very choosy about modes of public transport used in wasteland, as I value my safety and that of my family very much.

  • Let the train take the strain

  • Valdo

    Pattaya beach and water are deeply below hygiene standards of European families.First clean up the water,

  • Heywood Jablowmie

    All China wants is a Country on the hook. Smarter Governments than this have allowed themselves to go into hoc with these Mobsters. Don’t be late paying!