Bangkok braces for road chaos

New Year holiday traffic into Bangkok is expected to be busier than ever as people from the provinces head to the capital to pay their respects to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

All outbound inter-provincial buses from Bangkok have been fully booked for the New Year holiday from Dec 28 to 31.

Traffic leaving Bangkok is usually heavier than that coming in. But the traffic situation during the coming New Year could be different, said Rungarun Limlahaphan, of the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth). The foundation campaigns for road accident reduction and keeps track of road traffic statistics.

She said many mourners across the country are expected to arrive in the capital before and during the New Year to pay their respects to the late monarch at the Grand Palace. The long weekend holiday officially run between Dec 31 to Jan 3.

In order to reduce accidents, Ms Rungarun called on motorists to respect the law and buckle up. Motorcycle drivers and riders must wear helmets.

According to the Road Safety Directing Centre, on average 52 people were killed and 474 injured each day during the “seven dangerous days” during the New Year festival, in 2013, 2014 and 2015. Last year alone, 380 people were killed on the road during the seven-day period.

The most common cause of accidents stems from the poor driving behaviour of motorists including speeding and drinking and driving.

The ThaiHealth and the Royal Thai Police office also jointly organised a public relations campaign titled “Return Safely Home” to highlight the anti-drink driving message and risks of traffic accidents while promoting road safety in Bangkok.

Acting president Amnat Unardngam for Transport Co Ltd, the state-owned bus company, confirmed inter-provincial buses departing Bangkok are fully booked.

To cope with high demand, an extra 800 buses will be added, up from 600 additional buses deployed at New Year last year.

The bus tickets must be bought at bus terminals. No bookings will taken via the company’s call centre and website, Mr Amnat said.

During the New Year festival, the company expects the number of inter-provincial passengers to almost double from about 80,000 people a day to 150,000 a day nationwide.

The period with the most passengers — about 180,000 people — is expected to be from Dec 29 to 30, he said.

The company will also step up the frequency of inter-provincial buses and vans to clear the anticipated backlog of passengers.

From Dec 29 to 31, the outbound routes from Bangkok will be increased from 7,200 trips to 9,000 trips to handle the estimated 183,000 passengers a day while there will be an additional 2,800 trips on inbound routes between Jan 2 and 4 to serve 164,000 passengers a day.

To address congestion at the Mor Chit 2 bus terminal, the company has informed bus users travelling to the North and Northeast between Dec 28 and 30 during 6pm to 10pm to board their buses at the nearby Department of Land Transport instead.

Free shuttle buses will be provided in front of the terminal to facilitate passengers getting to the department. Passengers who have booked tickets with private bus operators will be required to board their buses at the respective private bus terminals.

Acting national assistant police chief Wittaya Prayongpan instructed highway police, provincial police, and relevant agencies nationwide to help with traffic management and deploy their personnel at accident-prone areas such as U-turns and dangerous curves.

