Bang Saray – Home to some of Thailand’s most underrated beaches

By Online Admin -
5
514

Located only a few kilometres south of Pattaya, Bang Saray is full of natural charms which the built-up Pattaya just can’t offer.

Uncrowded beaches dot the coast from the Jomtien district down to the end tip of “Ao Tua Gor Bay,” the u-shaped bay running from Prachuap Khiri Khan down to Chonburi province.

Thanks to much of the region being under the care of the Royal Thai Navy, beaches like Hat Nang Rum and Hat Nam Sai have remained free from development, with the latter only recently opening to the public.

True to its name (which means clear water), beachgoers will discover a flat beach stretching about one kilometer towards the sea, while small reefs on the southern end are perfect for snorkeling (B200 per person for a 30-minute diving trip with navy staff).

Just off the coast, you’ll also discover the uninhabited islands of Koh Samae Sarn and Koh Kham, which have the kind of perfect white sands and crystal waters usually associated with much further south. The navy only allows day trips to these islands which charge an entrance fee of B200 for Koh Kham (best for snorkeling) and B300 (B600 for foreigners) for Koh Samae Sarn. At the navy’s inland Sea Turtle Conservation Center (038-431-477, www.fb.com/SeaTurtleSattahip) you can feed turtles and, if you’re lucky, release young turtles into the sea.

Where to stay:

The only accommodation at Hat Nam Sai is the new collection of navy-run rainbow-colored bungalows, which cost B1,400 on weekdays and B2,000 on weekends. If you’re after a resort, check out U Pattaya (033-046-100, www.uhotelsresorts.com/upattaya), which sits on Bangsaray Beach, just north of Sattahip’s navy beaches. Room rates start from B3,824.

The newly opened Costa Village Bang Saray (092-019-9555, www.costavillagebangsaray.com) is a Santorini-themed hotel around the same location at B2,500 per night.

Source: BK

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Jack La Motta

    SS6 and Rumple would love it there for their Songkran vacation, put on their Village people outfits and Sing ” In the Navy” and go snorkelling with Thai Sailors, Turtle Soup for dinner and plenty of changs

    • amazingthailand

      They wont like no boyzone

  • ken

    I have a friend who has a hotel he wants promoted here, who does he contact?

    • amazingthailand

      First tahaan second police third mr crook fourth myself if he really wants to waste his money in wasteland

  • Ken Anderson

    Ban Saray town did indeed used to have a very nice beach until they turned half of it into a concrete retaining wall and a car park.
    The locals were not so long back organising what will inevitably be a futile campaign, ‘to get their beach back’.
    Just wait a couple of years when all this pristine low grade construction starts to degrade and break down as everything always does in this wasteland. Then see what an even bigger eyesore this previously nice beach will become.
    You would have thought that they may have learned from the abortion they made of Pattaya beach whilst attempting to relocate the shore line. But clearly they have learned nothing.