Bali volcano eruption Thai Airways flights suspended

Thai Airways International suspended its flights to Denpasar, Bali from Monday until Thursday after the Indonesian airport was forced to close after a volcano about 75 kilometers away started spewing smokes and ashes.

The Indonesian authorities ordered a mass evacuation and warned that Mt Agung could erupt at any moment as they raised alert levels to maximum. THAI said Denpasar Airport would be shut for two days, Monday and Tuesday, the company had decided to suspend its flights for an extra two days out of concern for the safety of passengers. It would monitor and estimate the situation closely and would resume the service when everything returned to normal. THAI’s daily schedule sees TG431 fly from Bangkok to Bali at 8.50am, arriving at 2.15pm local time, and TG432 returning from Bali at 4.10pm, arriving at Suvarnabhumi at 7.25pm.

The airline asked the public to closely monitor the news, to check daily timetables at thaiairways.com or to contact it directly at its 24/7 call centre (02 356 1111). It also decided to waive ticket change fees for passengers who have tickets between November 27 and December 10. Source: Asia Nation