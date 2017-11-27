Bail denied for former teacher ‘Jomsap’
Former teacher Jomsap Saenmuangkhot will remain in detention as the Nakhon Phanom Court on Monday refused to approve her release on bail on the grounds that she might tamper with witnesses and evidence in her high-profile case that has attracted public attention.
Jomsap, who was previously convicted of a fatal hit-and-run crash, is accused of perjury allegedly committed to clear her of the original crime. Her relatives had offered Bt200,000 as collateral for bail, while she claimed she feared for her safety while being detained. The 54-year-old convict was brought to court by police who applied for her first 12-day detention order on charges including perjury over an alleged plot to hire a man to take responsibility for the crash in a failed attempt to win a retrial in the case. Source: Asia Nation