Baht Bus Drivers continue to pay no attention to New Rules

Does anyone remember when the military enforced a new set of rules and regulations for Baht Bus Divers regarding routes, and stopping zones on December 24th? Don’t worry if you don’t, because the drivers have completely ignored them, and carried as they always have done.

I’m pretty sure this won’t come as too much of a surprise to any long term Pattaya residents, who have witnessed past campaigns regarding new traffic laws tail off in a similar fashion.

When the new rules were announced, the military made it sound pretty stern that these new rules would be properly enforced, yet the baht bus drivers continue to double park, stop and start with no signals, and charge extortionate fees for journeys that are slightly off their normal route. Basically, causing the same traffic problems they have done for some time now.

The only way to get the drivers to take any notice of these new rules would be by enforcing heavy punishments in the way of fines, or even stripped of their licenses for anyone caught not abiding by the rules. Unfortunately, there are no signs of this happening any time soon.

Source: Pattaya Mail