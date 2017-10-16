Baggage handler filmed stealing from cases on plane at Phuket airport

Shocking footage shows an airport baggage handler rummaging through passengers’ luggage before stealing a Bluetooth speaker.

Abdullah Hayee Mayeh, 27, was employed by an agency when he was supposed to be loading suitcases onto the flight from Phuket to Singapore on October 10.

But undercover security staff at the airport filmed him unzipping bags and looking inside them. Unaware that he was being filmed, Abdullah continued looking through the bags for valuable goods, then rearranging the personal items in the cases.

Police arrested Abdullah shortly after and he admitted stealing a black wireless speaker which he handed back. He was charged with theft and pictured with the item at Saku Police Station where the case is being processed.

The video was taken from inside the hold of a JetStar Airways Airbus A320-232 Bay 15 at Phuket International Airport on flight 3K 534 at around 9am local time.

JetStar said the man was employed by an agency that provides services for carriers using the airport. They said he was not one of their staff.

Airports Of Thailand (AOT), which carried out the investigation into the man, confirmed that he had been arrested.

They said in a statement: ”We have been coordinating this operation with Tourism Police and the concerned parties in the effort to stop such burglary in the aircraft compartment.”

JetStar said in a statement: ”We have launched an immediate investigation and will work with Airports of Thailand, our ground handler BAGS and our local security company to ensure the security of our customers’ property onboard our flights.

”Jetstar Australia’s aircraft are not loaded like this. We use containers which means this type of activity in the cargo hold cannot occur.”