Thai rushed to hospital after being found badly beaten

On the morning on June 21st, police and emergency services received reports that a badly beaten body was lying motionless by the side of the road in Soi Nongmai ken, on the outskirts of Pattaya.

Roughly 1 km into the Soi police found the body lying next to a rubbish tip. Blood stains were all over the floor and head, and it looked as though the blood had been pouring from the victim’s ear.

The name of the victim is still unknown but reports suggest that he is aged between 50-60 year old. Looking at the injuries it was clear for all to see that he was in a critical condition and was rushed straight to a local hospital for emergency treatment.

At the scene police found a mobile phone nearby and broken pieces of what looked like a motorbike helmet.

Unfortunately there are no CCTV cameras in the area to check back on so police will be relying on evidence at the scene and any witness statements.

The victim is still recovering in hospital at the time of reporting and is in no state to give a statement yet. Police will give him as much time as he needs to recover before bringing him in for questioning regarding the incident.