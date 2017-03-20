More bad Pattaya press from English Tabloids, this time its’s the Daily Star

SIN City’ Pattaya has become a popular holiday resort for Brits – and you can see why with stunning girls waiting for them.

Dubbed the “sex capital of the world”, the Thai city is a playground of debauchery and naked shows.

Thousands of UK lads go there in search for sex all year round – despite the violent crackdown by police in the last few weeks.

Over 100 sex workers have been arrested by officers as nude photos emerged of prostitutes being hauled away.

Despite the efforts of the authorities to repair the city’s reputation – it remains easy to find sex.

Numerous escort services are still working out of the capital and are just a few clicks away online.

This is despite prostitution and naked shows being illegal in the country.

At Pattaya Gold Escorts, the Thai girls cost 4,000 Thai Baht (£93) for two hours or 10,000 Thai Baht (£230) for 24 hours.

They can travel anywhere in the city – even to your hotel room.

Website Gods of Thailand, which offers a guide to debauchery in the country, has given a glowing review of them.

Recommending Pattaya Gold Escorts, it says: “They only use real escorts that deliver very good service.

“These are legit escorts who are trained to provide professional service.

“So whether you are looking for a quick f**k or a real girlfriend experience without dealing with the hassle of going from bar to bar hunting. This is a good place for you to take a look at.”

Top Escort Babes also offers Thai girls for guys visiting Pattaya.

Juliet, 25, says she offers massages, a full service and a girlfriend experience.

She says on her profile: “I have a gorgeous and fresh look, cute face, baby, small waist and cute body covered beautiful smooth skin.”

But she doesn’t come cheap: 6,000 Thai Baht (£140) for two hours and 20,000 (£460) for 24 hours.

Whereas Galla, 27, is only available for two hours for the 6,000 Thai Baht (£140).

She says: “I am a very sweet, easy going girl who would be perfect for long-time or just short-time fun if you want a quickie.

“I’m also professionally trained at giving amazing massages so I can assure to leave you stress free and with a very happy ending!”

Of course, many choose to head out and try their luck at bars.

One Brit described romping with three different bar sex workers in one night in Pattaya.

-The Daily Star