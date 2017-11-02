Back on the market and looking for a boyfriend

An elderly Thai woman has put herself back on the market, the dating market that is, after advertising for a new boyfriend right outside her home.

After divorcing her farang husband in Germany and moving back to Thailand, a 65-year-old Thai woman is hoping to fall in a love again — specifically, with a Thai widower on a state pension.

Sompong Chomphuprapet made national headlines today after she put up a sign outside her home in Northeastern Ubon Ratchathani province letting the world know that she’s single and ready to mingle.

“A woman aged 65, looking for a boyfriend aged 60-70. Widower on pension. I’m kind, sincere and healthy. If you’re interested, contact here.”

Who doesn’t want to go on a date with her?! So endearing and straight to the point. Those with cheesy hiking pictures on Tinder could definitely learn from her.

On a serious note, Sompong just wants a nice Thai man who will love and cherish her for the rest of her life.

“I want a nice man. Living alone is sad and lonely,” Sompong told reporters.

“I want a retired bureaucrat on a pension. I want true love. I want to truly love and live with someone until death do us apart.”

All her life, Sompong has been unlucky in love, with two marriages ending in divorce. She first married a Thai man who turned out to be a drunk. Then she flew off to Germany to work, where she was married to a German man for 13 years.

“If someone contacts me, I will see if they’re my type,” a hopeful Sompong said.

So far, there have been two men who reached out to her. One had a granddaughter approach her, but she turned him down because he didn’t have a pension plan. The second guy was 59, younger than her, but all he had was a will to love and a state teacher’s pension.

Unfortunately, a state teacher’s pension won’t quite make the grade.

“He said he’s a teacher and told me to take the sign down!” Sompong said. “His pension will be THB20,000 [once he’s retired]. But deducting the money that will pay his debts, he will only have THB8,000 a month.”

“I told him that if I found a boyfriend, my children would cut me off. So THB8,000 is not enough for two people.”

Sompong is still single and looking. If you’re a retired bureaucrat on a pension and interested in capturing Sompong’s heart, please contact Coconuts.

Source: Coconuts