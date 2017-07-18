Baby dolphin found dead on beach in Pratamnak

By Online Admin -
17
583

Baby dolphin found dead on beach in Pratamnak

At around 6:00pm on July 17th, rescue workers were called out after a baby dolphin had washed up dead on a beach in the Pratamnak area of Pattaya.

Arriving at the scene, rescue workers took a look at the baby dolphin, which had been dragged to the sand by the witness who spotted it.

1 of 3

It was estimated that the animal was less than 1 year old, weighed roughly 20 kilograms and due to the decomposition of the body, was though to have been dead for around 5-6 days already.

The animal was found wrapped in bits of white rope and garbage which is almost certain to be used by local fisherman.

It is thought that the animal was trying to catch fish near to the shore before it got itself tangled up and unable to escape.

The body of the animal was taking away by rescue workers where it will be disposed of according to government law.

No charges have been filed so far regarding the case.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Sly

    If I had to swim in that filth I’d commit suicide too. For any non regulars please lay off the Tom Yum Talay tonight as it will be disposed of tonight according to government law.

    • St George

      There is law in Thailand?

  • ken

    Too bad it wasn’t a Thai man instead.

    • Guest

      I thought you would put the blame on a RFD.

      • RFD

        You can be sure there is a dirty two-timing two-faced hypocritical lazy good for nothing falang behind the death of this poor innocent dolphin!

        • The Groover

          stop talking to yourself guest, its unhealthy.

          • RFD

            It’s not Guest. But I will stop posting here as Ken’s comments are causing me to be dragged down to his level.

          • Ballie

            I believe you not pest la guest

          • RFD

            Actually, who cares who is posting the comment? Do you actually take the time to try to figure out why the person is posting and what message they’re trying to get across? If not, why bother reading any of the comments?

          • Ballie

            you need much help guest and wish you would stop lying , I feel so sorry for you guesty gay boy

        • St George

          Call in the S.E.A.L.S to investigate

          • popeye the sailorman

            haa haa good one…..do they have these in Thailand??

      • Charles Baht Esquire.

        Give our resident rat features time he’ll sprouting off rice farmers daughters he’s so predictable somebody else comes to mind too .

        • Faart

          yourself right POM!

      • St George

        Rice Fishermans Daughter

  • popeye the sailorman

    a dolphin is not an animal !!! Perhaps it committed sucide !!!

  • popeye the sailorman

    :where it will be disposed of according to government law.” what will they do with it??
    It is a good meal for ESQUIRE/GUMBLE he should eat eet!!!