Ayutthaya warns riverbank residents to get ready for evacuation

Residents along the Chao Phraya river in Ayutthaya are today (Oct 24) told to get ready for evacuation as the river level is to rise 30 centimeters higher today after the Royal Irrigation Department discharges more water from Chao Phraya dam to keep its storage water under critical level.

The warning from the governor Mr. Sujin Chaichumsak came after he inspected residents whose houses and farmlands in Bang Pa-in district are inundated. More than 900 households downstream are submerged after the water was discharged from the dam.

He said irrigation officials have discharged 2,700 cubic meters of water per second from Chao Phraya dam at 6 am today. They said they will discharge water at this rate for a week.

They said the increased water discharge will result in river level in a downstream area particularly Chai-nat, Singburi, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Pathumthani, and Nonthaburi to rise by an average 20-25 centimeters from the current levels.

In anticipation of the deterioration from flooding, he told residents at the river bank and other low lying areas to get ready for evacuation of their property. He said if there is no rain during the period, the flood water in the submerged areas would be drained out soon.

He said he has coordinated with the Royal Irrigation Department and the Royal Thai Navy for water pumps and water propelling boats to drain water into Chao Phraya and Thachin Riversand to the sea as soon as possible. Source: Thai PBS