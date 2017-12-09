Ripped off by a dog grooming shop

A Facebook Live post by a 32-year-old Chachoengsao man complaining about “Thailand’s most expensive dog grooming fee of Bt2,800” for his Siberian Husky has become a hot topic attracting more than 10,000 comments, nearly 400,000 views and 5,000 shares in 10 hours after he posted it on Thursday evening.

Sitthichai Wichitwong said he took his dog, which he imported from the United States for Bt200,000 to be a breeder for his business, to be washed at a shop that then charged him Bt2,800 – Bt1,500 to bathe the dog, Bt850 for transport, Bt150 for paw grooming and Bt300 for a special deodorising spray.