Brit caught working for 50 Baht per day on overstay visa

By Online Admin -
16
1631

Brit caught working for 50 Baht per day on overstay visa

A 57-year-old man from the UK, whose name has not been released, was arrested for overstaying his visa. That’s not exactly breaking news but the story he told police is shocking.

He told tourist police that he has been working as a construction worker for THB50 (US$1.55) per day because his Thai girlfriend stole his passport, money, and credit cards and abandoned him.

He said he had no choice but to perform manual labor for well under the minimum wage in order to survive after she left him penniless. For police, the simple visa overstay situation has become a possible theft case and they are searching for the alleged Thai female perpetrator, reported The Nation.

The man told police he met the Thai woman during a vacation in Lopburi and she invited him to stay at her house before stealing his valuables. He said that he is saving money to return to his country. It is also unclear where the woman went, especially since he knows where she lives.

Tourist Police Bureau deputy commissioner Pol. Maj. General Surachet Hakparn said, during a press conference yesterday, that the man claims he was a postman in the UK and is retired. He said that he gets a monthly pension of GBP300 (THB13,000), but has been unable to access it since his cards were stolen.

He told police that he would like to file a lawsuit against the woman for theft and the police have contacted Bangkok’s British Embassy to see if they can assist in sending him back to the UK. Coconuts has contacted the embassy with a request for the man’s name and how they plan to help him. If they provide details, we will update this story.

The man was one of nine foreigners arrested in immigration police raids around Bangkok yesterday. Local, tourist, and immigration police worked together to perform 28 raids on addresses around the city that were suspected of housing undocumented foreigners.

Source: Coconuts

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • ken

    Moral of the story, do not enter into any long term relationship with these devious, dishonest RFD or you too will see your life and quality of life demoted below that of a Thai sewer rat!

    • gwats1957

      And please, DO NOT believe a word Ken has to say about Thai people.. he is a bitter, xenophobic old white guy with a grudge against anyone who isn’t from his gene pool…….. https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/9c2a7d0b9129e931a5879263861eccf6abe6d798c7aef9dbcc7c637d63303f52.jpg

    • Keith Leeder

      I’ve been married 5 years now to thail lady, never been happier, we share everything.she has a business and certainly pays her share of expenses.
      So what you say about Thai girls is so full of bullshit.

      • gwats1957

        My best friend married a Thai girl 9 years ago, she came to the US, learned English, https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/06355a5fb7830ddb4a6f9048145f8f56dc536ce33458515a893beae0cae5f123.jpg had a child, set up a very successful nail shop, and has kept my friend very happy… Thai folks rule…… He visited Thailand at my urging, and it worked out really well for him….

      • ken

        So Khun Thai Apologist how do you explain the excessive number of expats who are fleeced, robbed, or killed by these RFD on a regular basis? Five years is nothing, come back to me in another five when your funds are gone. Also, a fruit cart is not what we would consider to be “a business” as they make less than 500B a day.

        • Gary

          My Thai farmer’s daughter has been putting up with me for more than ten years. I’m a crotchety old fart so that is not easy for her. She doesn’t have to work but she works for the electric company because she wants more spending money than I am willing to give her.

  • gwats1957

    This is what we call in the U.S. a ‘crock of ***t’….. the UK is well represented in https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/78c2e5bddde2ae9829874718a9da3b27f48acbf9580fa8d6c3bc9508e0368e52.jpg Thailand, and he could have reached out to any UK ex-pat, and they would have helped him reach the proper authorities, and regain access to his funds… He stayed because he WANTED to stay…. given the terrible UK winter weather, I don’t blame him…..The man is an idiot, https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/21dcf1c648d8d3e3e7eefb4a14bace06db2adf1788f6f9f2a9ecb831b3360d8e.jpg https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/7ea294e33880d26fb35bc0455db5d24adbad481dd0082e07ff06382adf50f16a.jpg AND a LIAR…….

  • popeye the sailorman

    he must have been getting a post office pension

  • Ken Anderson

    Yet further proof that these rice farmers daughters are indeed toxic, and best avoided for anything but a quick short time liaison.

    • Gary

      There are just a couple easy rules that will prevent things like this happening. Number one is to never spend more than you can easily afford to walk away from. Number two is never be worth more dead than alive.

      Always remember that a fool and his money are easily parted. How smart s a farang who allows an ignorant farm girl to fleece him? The guys who criticize these farm girls are obviously VERY stupid themselves.

  • Phil

    UK pension at 57?
    Doesn’t look like the average English expat.
    Not reporting theft to police , card companies, embassy.
    Being able to live on 50฿ per day
    Something odd here.

    • Charles Baht Esquire.

      His story came undone with the 50 baht a day crap line

  • Charles Baht Esquire.

    Likely story sounds like the shifty as sh*t old Brit has pulled the wool over the coppers eyes with some sob bleeding heart story giving that there is no proof and is all alleged . He in fact is a typical drunkard slobbering spew stained Brit that lives for each day sitting at the cheap charlie beer chang bars swirling chang beers all day and night he just pulled the stolen passport and credit or debit card stolen old story line because he got caught a simple check with his bank statements would have sorted out his crap rehearsed story line .

  • What?

    I didn’t know that there is an “Overstay Visa”. A visa overstay I know.

  • Chris Snell

    Where is the first place you would go if your passport and cards are stolen ? what a load of crap he has run out of coin and is living like ken anderson on the streets of pattaya baring his a**** for all and sundry slinking from tree to tree seeing if there are any dregs left in bottles left by other foreigners so he can slurp them down whilst dreaming of his long lost rfd

    • Charles Baht Esquire.

      I’ve seem them on pattaya beach performing the with spoons and singing for their supper while passer byes throw them loose change as rewards . Is it passerbys or passersby passer-by ,maybe the site grammarist can help me