Australian woman saves Thai woman from drowning at Phuket beach

On Monday June 26th, an Australian woman came to the rescue of a Thai woman who was close to drowning at Karon Beach.

Facebook user Thanawat Vinitpairoj posted photos along with a message which read, “Late in the afternoon while I was taking photos of two Australian women and their child on Karon Beach, one of the women ran down to the sea, took off her trousers and jumped into the water, swimming out towards a woman who was close to drowning.”

“I looked for a lifeguard but could not see one, but this woman saved a Thai lady from drowning.

The Australian woman changed her clothes and then walked back down towards the water where she was hugged by the other foreign woman. She is a hero.”

The Phuket News later contacted Thanawat, who explained further, “A Thai woman and a Thai man were playing in the surf, but suddenly they got hit by a large wave.

The man managed to get back to shore using a surfboard but the woman was stranded out at sea. One of the Australian women swam out to help her without any hesitation,” he said.

“They were both safe. The Australian woman was very brave, I admire her,” Thanawat added.

Source: Coconuts

  • ken

    Nicely done by Ms. Kangaroo and that Thai woman should take note that this woman not only saved her life, she did not ask for a tip. Had it been the other way around the Thai woman would have been expecting some form of gratuity in return, that is if she would even be ar$e to try to save her.

    • Guest

      Ungrateful whinging pom immigrant biting the hand that welcomed him every day, time to go back to Derbyshire

      • Rumple’s Mum

        The truth really pis*es you off doesn’t it….

        • Guest

          Yes I find those whinging POMs who stay and whine instead of going back home as they say they will do annoying, don’t you Jacky La Schizo

  • Guest

    The sea can be tricky and dangerous in Thailand. Well done Australian lady.

  • Koltyn

    Lifeguards are so needed at these beaches to prevent these types of situations. This Thai woman was fortunate, give that Australian woman an award for her good deed.