Australian tourist could not have been raped because she reported it too quickly, say police

Pol. Lt. Gen. Sanit Mahathavorn, Commander of the Metropolitan Police, said they are working to complete the investigation quickly as it 'effects the reputation of Thailand'.

Australian woman, 23, claims she was raped by tuk tuk driver and his friend in Bangkok – but Thai police doubt her story ‘because she reported it too fast’

  • Young woman claims she was raped by her tuk tuk driver in Bangkok, Thailand 
  • Police say her story is ‘unlikely’ because she reported it to police ‘too fast’
  • The 23-year-old Australian was on holiday when the alleged assault took place

U-Turn – Arrest warrant issued after Australian tourist rape suspect is identified

The 23-year-old woman claims she was raped beside an abandoned building after hopping on the bike at around 3.40 am on Khaosan Road – but police say the incident was reported too quickly to be ‘likely’.

‘If there was a sexual assault, it would have taken her longer [to get to the police station],’ Pol. Col. Thanawat told local media.

A young woman, pictured, claims she was raped by her tuk tuk driver in Thailand - but police have released CCTV footage of her which they say proves her story is unlikely

The young woman is seen walking with a man - presumed to be a tourist - shortly before asking a tuk tuk driver for a ride

The young woman is seen walking with a man – presumed to be a tourist – shortly before asking a tuk tuk driver for a ride.

‘Besides, at the time she claimed the assault took place, she was seen on Khaosan Road,’ he added.

The police officer said it can take up to 25 minutes for a tuk tuk to travel from Khaosan Road to the abandoned building where the alleged rape took place.

He also explained CCTV cameras place the tourist with the bike and its rider just four minutes before she entered the police station.

The young Australian arrived at the police station on the back of a motorbike – after fleeing from her alleged attackers.

Police say the young woman's story is 'unlikely' because there was only 40 minutes between her hopping on the tuk tuk and reporting the crime to police

Police are looking for the tuk tuk driver involved as well as the local who reportedly helped her. They expect rape test results back today.

Meanwhile, Pol. Lt. Gen. Sanit Mahathavorn, Commander of the Metropolitan Police, said they are working to complete the investigation quickly as it ‘effects the reputation of Thailand’.

Police have released CCTV footage of the woman which appears to show her with another tourist shortly before she caught a lift on the tuk tuk.

Part of the rape kit analysis will determine the race of the woman’s attacker if any bodily fluids are found, local media report.

Police working on the investigation says it is having an effect of the 'reputation of Thailand'

-Daily Mail

  • Tony Akhurst

    she had a dream.

    • taff

      A wet dream.

    • Coyote

      A nightmare more like

  • ken

    What I find unlikely contrerary to the police, is why would a young female tourist be familiar with a derelict building 25 minutes drive from the tourist area she was frequenting?
    I would more likely say rather than the alleged victim acting too quicly to make a report. others are acting too quickly in order to minimise bad publicity.

  • kitadech

    a female can be raped within minutes so why do the police say it happened too quickly more like they (the Police) just want to do nothing as usual…..this is a big big problem in this country not helping any kind of falang

  • Gam

    I’VE heard of a story of a woman, tourist, who was kidnapped and raped violently by few thai man in chiang mai. police caugth them, and a settlement was offered for the woman : a monitary compensation from the man. the tourist did not care so much. all she wanted was to get out of hospital and go back to her country. that’s what most tourist rape victim actually want and need – to get the hell out of the country and get back to their supporting home country. and that’s how you keep a reputation !!

    • ken

      Most Thai men have the morals of a Soi dog. They will never change while they are allowed to buy their way out of trouble when caught. But when tourists are involved that is exactly the way all the authorities want it to avoid any bad publicity that might affect income from tourism.
      Money is always No 1, visitors to Thailand are simply viewed with contempt and will never be anything other than an inconvenient source of income.

      • Gam

        most thai man i know are decent pleasant hard working people. maybe you should go out more and talk with working thai man, not just the male prostitutes you bang.

      • Patamnak Hill

        Angry old Ken is probably out scouting around looking for the exact tuk tuk drivers location living on the hope he could be raped .

  • Mike Murphy

    no dna test ?

  • Coyote

    It only takes the dirty little buggers a few seconds to get their rocks off! in 40 minutes they could have got Married!

  • Patamnak Hill

    she should have been prosecuted to the full length of the law for making obvious false accusations then made a public example of . Besides wishful thinking on her behalf i mean a two pick handle wide loud mouth Aussie women . I don’t buy here story one bit.