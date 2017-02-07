Australian Sentenced to Death in Thailand

An Aussie has been given the death sentence in Thailand

Australian man Antonio Bagnato has been found guilty and sentenced to death by a Thai court for his role in the 2015 abduction and murder of Hells Angels gang member Wayne Schneider.

Antonio Bagnato, 28, was charged over the abduction and killing of Schneider, a former Hells Angel bikie, at a villa complex in the seaside resort of Pattaya, 150 kilometres from Bangkok, in 2015.

Bagnato, a kickboxer and one-time business associate of Shneider had pleaded not guilty.

He and 22-year-old American Tyler Gerard were arrested soon after the murder. Bagnato was detained in a hotel in Phnom Penh while Gerard was arrested as he attempted to cross the Thai border into Cambodia.

Schneider’s naked body was found days later in a shallow grave about 30 kilometres from the luxury villa where the initial assault occurred.

At a court appearance in November, Bagnato was identified by two witnesses as being present at the scene of Schneider’s abduction when he was bundled into a utility.

A GPS indicator fitted to the rental helped police locate the body.

Bagnato and Schneider had been partners in a boxing gym in Sydney and were facing Australian police investigations linked to international drug deals and a separate murder in Australia.

Court reports said Schneider’s death was linked to conflicts over drug deals.

Bagnato claimed that on the night of the assault he had already left the villa to visit a local disco. He said he stayed until 5am and then slept at a woman’s apartment until noon.

Australian man Luke Hunt has already been convicted by a Pattaya Court of aiding and abetting Bagnato by driving him and his family to the Cambodian border.

Hunt was sentenced to three months jail, suspended for two years after pleading guilty.

  • Lee Morrow

    You reap what you sow !

  • John

    Grassed up by Lu Khunt ,only three month suspended for
    aiding a murderer….

  • Cynical Tourist

    shame……not

  • private pile

    That guy has got Kuntz written all over his face… and as for the 22yr old that aided getting such a small suspended sentence… well he must of grassed….

  • John Galt

    Next are the Angels in Manila. Dealing drugs and underage women

  • Good ..In Australia…he would be given 5 years…Human rights and all..

    • David

      Our government is too soft

  • Rob

    Now all the Aussie do gooders will butt in and tell the Thai authorities they can’t execute an Australian. Well, a killer is a killer regardless of nationality and IMHO, the sooner they get it done the better.

    • David

      I agree. Donsent matter where you from it was. Cruel act. I’m Aussie I agree

  • Hannah Witheridge and David Miller were killed in Koh Tao – why didn’t their murderers get a death sentence then?

    • Paul Mason

      Because they are innocent.

  • Jack La Motta

    Well i dont agree with capital punishment, but i dont agree with Murder either!

  • Paul Mason

    Awaiting the Aussie liberals asking for him to be released as his parents divorced when he was 10 years old.

    • David

      I agree. Gets what he deserves. I’m aussie. But that was a cruel act what he did

  • John Galt

    Hells angel James Clayton Riach was arrested in Manila and the cops are looking for him again as well as George Vlahos. They both are both being hunted for drug dealing. In Manila the just shoot you and that’s the end of it.

  • David

    You right there. Mate typical wog. Good job he’s going get the bullet

  • LondonChris

    Let us hope that the death penalty is applied and quickly before a bunch of bleeding heart liberals try to get this piece of scum out.

  • Ken Anderson

    Obviously, the contents of Mr Bagnato’s Thai bank account do not amount to very much.

