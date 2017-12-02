Australian school leaves in mass Bali street brawl

Australian school leavers were filmed in a mass brawl in Bali.

The shirtless tourists began fighting with a group of ‘’eight or ten’’ Indonesian locals on Monday night.

Mobile phone footage shows the men scrapping on a packed Legian Street in the Kuta district of the island. They then ‘’ran away’’ after authorities arrived to calm the situation.

Holidaymaker Luke Garrond-Raynor said: ‘’Yeah, it was pretty intense.I was a bit worried for the safety of the people in the fight.’’

Another Australian tourist who witnessed it, Kimberley Williams, added: ‘’It was pretty scary’’.

The footage recorded by a local tattoo artist went viral after it was posted online.

They said: ”It was a big punch up but I don’t know how it started. I don’t know what there fighting about. It was Australians and local Indonesian teenagers.”

