Australian arrested in crackdown on ‘Hells Angels’

An Australian man linked to a “Hells Angels” chapter has been arrested in Bangkok for smuggling drugs, police said yesterday, as Thai authorities tackle organized crime run by motorcycle gangs in the kingdom.

Immigration officials detained 34-year-old Luke Joshua Cook and his 40-year-old Thai wife Kanyarat Wedphitak at Bangkok’s main airport on Saturday for attempting to smuggle half a ton of crystal meth into Thailand in 2015. Cook is accused of trying to bring the drugs to land from a boat moored in the Gulf of Thailand. He was spooked by a patrol boat and threw a large amount of the “ice” overboard. Around 50 kilograms of the drug later washed up on Thailand’s southern coast.

Cook’s arrest comes amid a widening crackdown against the Hells Angels, who have chapters based in Bangkok and Pattaya, a Thai resort notorious for its seedy nightlife and criminal networks. Police conducted raids on the motorcycle gang’s residences and businesses in Pattaya last week and on Sunday, seizing money, property, vehicles and guns. “It is a big transnational crime organization which is just escalating its operations in Thailand,” Maj. Gen. Apichat Sirisith told reporters on Tuesday as police revealed Cook’s arrest. With roots in the U.S., the Hells Angels spread to other countries, establishing chapters around the world.

The Australian Hells Angels are notorious for prostitution, racketeering, drugs, and arms trafficking, and have expanded operations into Southeast Asia as authorities catch up with them on home soil. Their Pattaya chapter grabbed headlines in early 2015 when an Australian Hells Angel leader was found dead after being kidnapped by masked men.

Australian national Antonio Bagnato, 28, was convicted of the murder of a Wayne Schneider earlier this year and sentenced to death, a verdict rarely carried out in Thailand. Schneider was once on an Australian “most wanted” list for shooting a bouncer in the knee outside a Sydney nightclub. Bagnato was also a suspect in a 2014 Sydney murder. Both moved to Thailand and chose to live in Pattaya. Cook is believed to have helped the Bagnato escape to Cambodia where he was later arrested, Thai police said.  Source: Coconuts Bangkok

  • Robins

    Not a good day to go for a ride on a Harley even if you’re a retired accountant with no criminal record anywhere.

    • Deadhorse.

      Accountant with no criminal record?.

  • brian

    thugs,bullies,idiots,think they know it all,mainly old overweight men on overweight slow motor bikes. Outlawed in oz.this gang thug must be the new generation sad [email protected] put him in the monkey house leave the [email protected] to rot.

    • Charles Baht Esquire.

      Obviously they must be your nincompoop buddies no doubt a good role model for you to look up too .

  • JACK

    They are an organised crime group but dont operate with the same structure, efficiency and organisation as the Italian mafia, they dont have the discipline or the same standards and loyalties that is why they invariably get caught! crime pays for a while but in the long run you will end up dead or doing life in a sweaty overcrowded jail!

  • ken

    “Immigration officials detained 34-year-old Luke Joshua Cook and his 40-year-old Thai wife Kanyarat Wedphitak”== This idiot should be arrested for this alone which is likely was deemed suspicious by these Thai monkeys in the first place. Any time you can get one of these aged men acting like clowns off the street I say bravo so bravo.

  • Ken Anderson

    Well the time this clown is abut to get in the monkey house, I would say the firing squad would be a more pleasant option for the fool.
    Either way, I doubt he will be surfing on Bondi Beach for many years to come.

  • Ricksanchez

    The hell’s angels must have a lot of members because they certainly need to make up for their lack of brains. These guys are absolutely moronic. Take the murder of a Wayne Schneider . one left his driving licence at the scene. Then they took the victim away in a rented car with GPS. Even their choice of motorcycle the Harley is a crock of $hit.