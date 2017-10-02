An Australian is arrested for stealing luggage at Bkk Airport

An Australian man allegedly stealing Thai luggage at Suvarnabhumi Airport urged police officers and airport officials to warn travelers to keep track of their property.

Suvarnabhumi Airport police and airport security officers arrested John Robertson on Saturday as the 54-year-old Australian stood at a bank’s foreign exchange bank counter in the departure hall – along with a luggage trolley belonging to a Thai passenger.

The arrest followed a complaint filed with police by a woman from Chiang Rai, whose name was withheld, that her trolley – loaded with three bags – was stolen after she left it outside a toilet on the fourth floor of the departure hall.

He told the police that he was traveling to Australia from Thailand.

A check of the man’s travel record revealed that he had frequently entered and left Thailand over the past 12 years. He stayed in Bangkok and Hua Hin district in Prachuap Khiri Khan while in the country, according to the police.A theft charge carries a fine from 2,000 to 10,000 baht and a jail term from one to five years.The Saturday incident was the second theft case in less than a month at the main airport gateway.

The Saturday incident was the second theft case in less than a month at the main airport gateway. On Sept 22, police and airport securities arrested Chokchai Ung, 26, on a theft charge after CCTV footage showed he had stolen a mobile phone from Amporn Nilkhammol, who was at Suvarnabhumi to welcome her relatives home, on Sept 19.

Mrs. Amporn told police that she plugged in her phone to charge the battery and fell asleep. When she woke up, she found out that her phone was not there.

Mr. Chokchai said he would pretend to be sleeping in the area where people charged their phones and would steal them while their owners slept. Source: Bangkok Jack

 cc tv footage of John Robertson with a trolley loaded with bags belonging to a Thai traveler at Suvarnabhumi airport on Saturday

  • Glockandspiel

    Who would want to steal Thai luggage as I doubt there would be anything of value worth stealing?Either Kangaroo Jack was desperate or he thought that the luggage belonged to someone who had money. Either way, he will be hopping along to the monkey house, where he will have time to reflect on his actions, before being deported. What a wallaby!!!

    • soidog

      These people are not the sharpest,expecting any sense is a waste of time,I saw a video
      of a bloke under arrest in the custody suite dive to grab some money on the counter with the arresting officers behind him! what was he thinking? funny.

  • amazingthailand

    Strange story, which healty minded person would steal the bags of a thai? That cheap charly kangourou must be very desperate

    • There are many wealthy thais, with luggage full of cash and jewelllery and amulets

      • amazingthailand

        Amulets? Whats that worth?

  • Charles Baht Esquire.

    Another desperate broke busted asz drunkard tourist trying to fund his one in a lifetime Holiday in Thailand by stealing mobile phones and luggage hoping something inside worth of value to trade for cash , drugs or booze this is the behavior i would expect of the drunkard no neck meat head English well he kind of is anyhow one of them .

  • Homebrew

    Very stupid, with all the CCTV there.
    If he was leaving the country, and as per the photo, he had none of his own luggage or carry on with him, meaning he already checked in his bags. He could not have expected to get her additional bags to Australia on his ticket, so whatever he found inside could only be taken with him as carry on through security.
    Why would he go off to an exchange desk instead of going somewhere to go through them?
    Did he even know they belonged to a female Thai, or was it was just a crime of opportunity seeing an abandoned cart?
    This place is certainly a scum magnet, coming from all countries.
    Fortunately soon, with the new AI technology, you will be able to click on the individual, and block him like you do here to permanently avoid interacting with certain individuals.

  • ken

    A firm kick to the testicles by a Kangaroo would turn his brain or
    Simply chop off his hands to deter him from stealing.

    • amazingthailand

      Remember, australia was originaly populated by uk scumbags. So the morons behaviour is genetically normal

  • Homebrew

  • Chris Snell

    Sounds to me like he has a serious mental problem he doesnt just steal the knickers he steals the whole kit and kaboodel throw him in the slot and send him back to whatever part of australia he hails from and let the federal police deal with him after he has paid compensation to the victim and his fine .

  • What a clown, he should have driven with the luggage cart straight to the large disabled toilet, (toilets dont have CCTV) emptied the bags of all valuables and transferred them to his own luggage, changed clothes, quicky vacated the Airport, then got a taxi downtown for a couple of days, the plonker done it all wrong! must be half Thai?

    • amazingthailand

      You seem an experienced logic thinking guy. Dont forget the 3 golden rules: strategy, organisation and discipline