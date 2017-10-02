An Australian is arrested for stealing luggage at Bkk Airport

An Australian man allegedly stealing Thai luggage at Suvarnabhumi Airport urged police officers and airport officials to warn travelers to keep track of their property.

Suvarnabhumi Airport police and airport security officers arrested John Robertson on Saturday as the 54-year-old Australian stood at a bank’s foreign exchange bank counter in the departure hall – along with a luggage trolley belonging to a Thai passenger.

The arrest followed a complaint filed with police by a woman from Chiang Rai, whose name was withheld, that her trolley – loaded with three bags – was stolen after she left it outside a toilet on the fourth floor of the departure hall.

He told the police that he was traveling to Australia from Thailand.

A check of the man’s travel record revealed that he had frequently entered and left Thailand over the past 12 years. He stayed in Bangkok and Hua Hin district in Prachuap Khiri Khan while in the country, according to the police.A theft charge carries a fine from 2,000 to 10,000 baht and a jail term from one to five years.The Saturday incident was the second theft case in less than a month at the main airport gateway.

The Saturday incident was the second theft case in less than a month at the main airport gateway. On Sept 22, police and airport securities arrested Chokchai Ung, 26, on a theft charge after CCTV footage showed he had stolen a mobile phone from Amporn Nilkhammol, who was at Suvarnabhumi to welcome her relatives home, on Sept 19.

Mrs. Amporn told police that she plugged in her phone to charge the battery and fell asleep. When she woke up, she found out that her phone was not there.

Mr. Chokchai said he would pretend to be sleeping in the area where people charged their phones and would steal them while their owners slept. Source: Bangkok Jack

cc tv footage of John Robertson with a trolley loaded with bags belonging to a Thai traveler at Suvarnabhumi airport on Saturday