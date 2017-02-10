Aussie Charged for Murder over Jet Ski Death

By Danny Boy -
Australian boyfriend to be charged for murder after death of girlfriend in jet ski accident

Thai police charged an Australian man on Thursday with recklessly causing the death of his girlfriend when two jet ski they were riding on smashed into each other.
Emily Jayne Collie, a 20-year-old Australian, died Sunday in a horrific collision off the coast of Phuket island.

Her boyfriend Thomas Keating, also in his twenties, was on the
other jetski.On Thursday police charged Keating under Section 291 of Thailand’s criminal code.He was formally charged this morning with reckless action that results in the death of another person,” Colonel Sanya Thongsawad, commander of Karon Police station in Phuket, told AFP. Police are questioning him this afternoon to see whether he will confess or deny the charge,” he added.

Keating faces up to 10 years in jail if convicted although a confession could result in a suspended sentence, Sanya said.

The decision by Thai police to charge Keating comes after Collie’s parents said they did not blame him for their daughter’s death. “This was a tragic accident. We do not believe anyone was at fault. In particular, we do not place any blame on Tom Keating, who we care about very much and we know loved Emily deeply,” the parents said in a statement released through the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, according to Australian media.

Australian media said Keating may not have seen his girlfriend’s jetski because of strong sunlight reflecting off the sea.

But investigators said the couple were driving dangerously before the collision.
“It seems that they were having too much fun, driving in a zigzag to splash water at each other,” Sanya told AFP, noting the jetskis both suffered damage to their left flanks, which suggested a near head-on collision.

Keating penned an emotional tribute to his girlfriend after the crash on Facebook.
“I’m so broken and I know I’ll never never be able to mend,” he wrote, adding: “I wish I could just bring you back into my arms.”

Tourism is a crucial pillar of Thailand’s economy, but accidents involving travellers are common amid lax and often weakly enforced safety regulations.
Yet the dire safety record has not deterred travellers from visiting, with Thailand welcoming a record 32 million tourists in 2016, compared to 14 million in 2006.

Credit: Asia Nation

  • Ken Anderson

    This to me just looks like a tragic accident, or at worst foolishness on the part of both involved.
    These charges will simply be a ruse to extort money from Mr Keating or his family.

    • soidog

      A murder charge in less benighted Countries needs intent to be proved,how could anyone premeditate and contrive not to be killed too? Thai thought processes exasperate me.

      • Ken Anderson

        I sometimes wonder if they actually think at all.

      • Murder is an ambiguous, overused and often misinterpreted term. To be considered “first degree” murder there must be evidence of both malice and forethought.

        “Second degree” murder, on the other hand, is when someone may have intended to kill another, but did not have time to plan it (such as a crime of passion). Many jurisdictions (presumably including Thailand) also label it second degree murder when someone’s actions were reckless that the death of another person was readily foreseeable, even if killing someone was not their intention, such as driving at speed into a crowd of people.

        In this case I don’t think a court could be convinced that the guy and his girlfriend saw the death of one or both of them as “readily foreseeable” when riding their jet bikes in a reckless manner. I would expect a plea bargain would be made with the charge reduced to manslaughter; which is probably what they are referring to when they say that the sentence could be suspended if an early guilty plea is submitted.

        “Manslaughter” is where the accused did not plan the crime nor did he intend for the victim to die because of his actions. Manslaughter charges usually arise out of accidental circumstances where a person died because of the event; which seems the most realistic interpretation of this tragic situation.

  • Ken

    “Australian media said Keating may not have seen his girlfriend’s jetski because of strong sunlight reflecting off the sea”. Having previously lived in Australia for several years, I can tell you that if an Australian national is caught red-handed stabbing a child to death overseas, the Aussie media will say that the child repeatedly lunged toward the Aussie landing on the knife each time.

    • pompeypaul

      We can always rely on you to make a stupid comment about a tragic story Ken, you really need to get a life

      • Paul Mason

        His comment contains truth. Aussie justice system is ridiculously liberal and it does not protect innocent people.

      • Ken

        If you had ventured further than the rat-infested dockyard slums of Portsmouth, you would be Wordly enough to realise that my comment is a factual observation of the disgraceful and biased Australian media, which is pertinent to the story above.

  • ken

    Keating faces up to 10 years in jail if convicted although a confession could result in a suspended sentence, Sanya said. — This Kangaroo should just confess or hope he has a bank account big enough to pay his way out of this one.

  • Thai Boy

    I think Thai authority want to set an example for tourists by this tragedy accident.
    In the end of the day he will walk away free.

  • amazingthailand

    they call a stupid accident a murder whats the hidden agenda. yea using a tragedy for tea money. disgusting los

    • Paul Mason

      It was recklessness that resulted in the death of an innocent young woman. Justice needs to be done for her, despite some liberal relatives opinion who have had the wool pulled over their eyes.

      • amazingthailand

        Read the article it says”the couple were driving dangerously” so it was not only the guys fault butBOTH

  • Jack La Motta

    By Hook or by Crook Mr Keating is going to have to dig deep in his Wallet before this saga is done and dusted!

  • Paul Mason

    Three years minimum.

  • amazingthailand

    I would like to remind the justice system in los when you are a native you get rid of it with a big wai a promise to never behave like this again (in the next few hours) and 100 baht fine. When you are a farang you get 10 years monkey hou and millions fine. You get it?

    • Paul Mason

      Not true at all.

  • Patamnak Hill Hobo

    Over reaction on all behalf this is nothing more then a unfortunate accident . Signed Judge Roy Bean.