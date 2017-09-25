Aussie arrested at Suvarnabhumi with 26 Apple Iphone X phones

Thai police have stopped and arrested an Aussie after finding that he had a total of 26 of the new Apple iphone X smart phones on his person.

An Australian man was arrested at Suvarnabhumi international airport on Sunday as he tried to smuggle 26 iPhone X smart phones estimated to be worth over one million baht into the country.

The phones are the latest release from leading manufacturer Apple and are currently hot property all over the world. With some handsets ready to set you back over 50,000 Baht however, they certainly aren’t cheap.

The Australian, identified as Ho Won Harvard Lee, who claimed to be a music producer in Australia reportedly said that he intended to sell the smart phones in Singapore. The obvious tax reasons mean that huge profit is available to those who manage to smuggle them through.

Unfortunately for the man, Thai police were alert and managed to spot the man before he made his way onto the connecting flight.

He claimed that he was not aware that he had to declare the phones with customs officials for tax assessment and payment because he was awaiting to connect a flight to Singapore.

Customs officials however filed a charge of violating the Telecommunications Act and an announcement of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission.

Source: PBS