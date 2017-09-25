Aussie arrested at Suvarnabhumi with 26 Apple Iphone X phones

By Online Admin -
13
655

Thai police have stopped and arrested an Aussie after finding that he had a total of 26 of the new Apple iphone X smart phones on his person.

An Australian man was arrested at Suvarnabhumi international airport on Sunday as he tried to smuggle 26 iPhone X smart phones estimated to be worth over one million baht into the country.

The phones are the latest release from leading manufacturer Apple and are currently hot property all over the world. With some handsets ready to set you back over 50,000 Baht however, they certainly aren’t cheap.

The Australian, identified as Ho Won Harvard Lee, who claimed to be a music producer in Australia reportedly said that he intended to sell the smart phones in Singapore. The obvious tax reasons mean that huge profit is available to those who manage to smuggle them through.

Unfortunately for the man, Thai police were alert and managed to spot the man before he made his way onto the connecting flight.

He claimed that he was not aware that he had to declare the phones with customs officials for tax assessment and payment because he was awaiting to connect a flight to Singapore.

Customs officials however filed a charge of violating the Telecommunications Act and an announcement of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission.

Source: PBS

  • Daily69

    ITS FUNNY HE HAD THE “X” MODEL AS THESE HAVE NOT YET BEEN ON SALE BY APPLE

    • Ken Anderson

      What ever they are, the Keystones will have them now, and I bet there are many more than 20 in this cache.
      These will still be re sold in Thailand, only difference will be the recipient of the tax free income.

    • Thats why he bought them, thought he was going to make a handsome profit! now all the border police will have nice new i-phones to show off with, and he just lost it all, not to mention the charge of VAT fraud and smuggling that will cost him dearly!

      • notyoureverydaythai

        They’re not on sale anywhere worldwide so they wouldn’t be the X

        • Just because they are not onsale dont mean they cant be aquired you dodo, hence the handsome profit!

    • Charles Baht Esquire.

      Obviously their copies you stupid dumb as dried barkers ages dog sh*t Pom everybody knows they won’t be available until November but you can prepay and order now so just go back to sleep in your vomit on your cheap charlie beer bar cane lounge suite obviously where you passed out last night from swirling to many Chang beers and shut the hell up .

    • Maybe it was a fake like everyone and everything in this mickey mouse land!

  • Ho Won Harvard Lee? you certainly didn´t, have you never heard of x-ray machines, they are those machines that you put your luggage through and they display an accurate picture of the contents of your luggage, duh Einstein.

  • ken

    So all you gadget hounds can head on over to your local keystones station and secure your iPhone X for a much cheaper price that Ho would have sold them for. These bent cops never miss an opportunity to fill their coffers with illegal money and Ho is one of those idiotic Chinaman who certainly did not graduate from Harvard.

    • Charles Baht Esquire.

      probably intended for sale to the English pedophile poms they have here in Pattaya as they use them as luring tools in the dark side of town back street cheap charlie beer bars where the Poms are known to lurk and loiter for underage minors .

  • Charles Baht Esquire.

    I already have the new iphone 8plus i might as well kept my iphone 7plus doesn’t seem to be much difference the auto correct and spell check doesn’t work any better for me .

    • Raisan Brut

      cuz you are illiterate, regardless of the device you use you vagabond.

    • Danny

      You still suck big times. Regardless of the phone you carry around. And we all know you can’t write “pom” without a spell check