Attempted rape of 7 month pregnant woman

Police in Pattaya are hunting for a man who tried to rape a woman who is seven months pregnant in the toilets of the Royal Garden Pattaya on Beach Road.

He produced rope to tie the hands of the helpless victim.

The man believed to be the assailant was caught on CCTV walking out of the store. His picture has been circulated throughout the resort but so far police have no lead in the case, reported Pattaya News.

rape 1 of 3

The 23 year old victim – named only as “A” – is a sales worker at the store. She told Pattaya police that she went into a ladies toilet on the first floor. A man wearing a white t-shirt came in and grabbed her from behind and forced her into a cubicle.

He held a stripping tool to her neck and brought out some rope he had with him and tied her hands. He then tried to rape her saying if she called out he would hurt her more.

But the worker did call out when a colleague entered the toilets. The colleague thumped on the cubicle door and the man said that he was security arresting someone but she did not believe this and reported immediately to real security.

But the assailant managed to flee the scene despite being chased through the store by guards.

Police got a good image on CCTV and have circulated this to the public but the attacked remains at large at this time reported Pattaya News

Credit: Pattaya News