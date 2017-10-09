ASEAN International Fleet Review 2017, Pattaya City

The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) is hosting the International Fleet Review 2017 to mark ASEAN’s 50th anniversary since its founding, after being appointed the official representative body by navies representing each ASEAN nation. Over 40 modern warships and 10,000 crew members from 30 countries are expected to join the historic fleet showcase in Pattaya Bay from 13 to 22 November.

The 10-day event will also include other naval activities, including naval and air exhibitions on Pattaya Klang Beach, tourism attractions in Pattaya, naval military parades and the RTN Marching Band performing along Pattaya Beach Road.

The 11th ASEAN Navy Chiefs’ Meeting 2017 (11th ANCM 2017) will also be held in Pattaya City, as will the inaugural ASEAN Multilateral Naval Exercise (AMNEX) in and around Sattahip District in Chonburi and the Gulf of Thailand.

Other special activities planned to run concurrently with the International Fleet Review 2017 include Thailand International Swan Boat and Traditional Boat Race 2017, from 10 to 13 November at Khlong Bang Phai Reservoir, Ban Chang District, Rayong.

ShipTech IV Exhibition: Ship Technology for the Next Decade, from 15 to 17 November at Pattaya Exhibition and Convention Hall, Royal Cliff Hotels, Pattaya, Chonburi.

The Air Race 1 World Cup Thailand 2017, from 17 to 19 November at U-Tapao Rayong-Pattaya International Airport in Sattahip, Chonburi.

A Sailing Competition by the Yacht Racing Association of Thailand, on 17 November on Pattaya Bay.

There will also be Max Muay Thai matches, concerts and fair promoting cultural and traditional Thai products representing all four regions of Thailand from 16 to 17 November at Pattaya’s Bali Hai Pier. Source: Nation