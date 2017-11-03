Arrested suspects in the deadly knife attack 16-year-old student
Police have arrested a 20-year old man under suspicion that he stabbed to death a 16-year old student on the pedestrian overpass on Charunsanitwong road in Bangkok’s Taling Chan area on the night of Oct 31.
With the help of CCTV system at the crime scene and surrounding areas, metropolitan police nabbed the suspect the following night. The suspect whose name was withheld, however, denied he killed the victim. But police said that images from the CCTV showed the suspect was at the scene near the pedestrian overpass, apparently, waiting for the victim, a second-year vocational student. When the victim showed up and was about to climb the overpass to the opposite side to see his girlfriend, the suspect gave chase, attacked and then knifed the victim to death on the overhead pedestrian bridge, according to the police. Police said inter-school conflict or love conflict could be the motivation of the murder. The suspect was charged with murder and carrying a weapon in public. Police will bring to Taling Chan Provincial Court on Nov 3 to ask for permission to detain the suspect. A Thai PBS team visited the crime scene and found it was quite busy with commuters and buses plying the road non-stop. Source: Thai PBS