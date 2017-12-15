Arrested female admin of child abuse sex videos on LINE group
Yesterday, police in Ratchaburi province arrested a woman who was admin for a nefarious LINE app group that paid parents paltry sums of money to perform sex acts on their children on video.
They are continuing to search for someone that may be her employer, since she has told them she is not the boss of the operation, but just an employee working for an anonymous LINE acquaintance. Pathumporn Mongkornchaiya, 27, was the main person of interest thought to be actively recruiting would-be pedophile parents into the LINE group, whose purpose is to share sexual abuse and rape footage. Police began a frantic search for those behind the heinous group last week, when one of their clips was leaked to the public. In the short video, parents are seen raping their small son.
Pol. Maj. Gen. Kornchai Klaiklung said that Pathumporn confessed to helping the operation but that she was working for someone else with a Japanese username on LINE that she has never met in person. She said that she paid the parents in the leaked video THB400 to rape a 3-year-old child in two different videos last year. She said that she got THB600 for negotiating the video with the mother and stepfather. She told police she was paid via anonymous cash cards and she paid the parents from the money she was sent and that she had recruited parents about 100 times. She also said that she didn’t know there were kids in the videos and that she just handled the money and recruitment for the group, which she claimed existed before she joined the organization.
Police also noted that the roughly 100 members of the LINE group used IDs made up of only emoji characters that obscured their identities. Pathumporn has been charged with human trafficking, posting lewd content online, and breaking the child protection act. She remains in custody with Bangkok’s Thung Song Hong police. If found guilty, she could face life imprisonment for breaking the child protection act. Source: Coconuts Bangkok