Arrest warrant issued for head of Pattaya police

By Online Admin -
9
1172

An arrest warrant has been issued by the local court for Apichai Kroppetch, the head of the Pattaya police force. The arrest warrant was issued after Apichai left Thailand on a trip and failed to turn up to a hearing.

But the case is not directly related to his job in the force.

The matter relates to a private disagreement between the chief and another high ranking officer called Phairat Phaiphonrat over the spreading of information on social media.

Apichai is the defendant in the case.

Yesterday a fellow officer at the Pattaya Station attended court on behalf of the chief but was told that as it was a private matter the chief had to appear in person. He could not send a representative.

It was explained that the chief was out of the country from March 14th to 17th. When he got back, his representative Chatchaphon Patanasiriporn said, he would contact the court to explain matters.

Court procedure meant that an arrest warrant was issued for the chief for his absence when required to be at a hearing.

Pattaya News did not give details of the case between the two policemen apart from saying that it referred to the sharing of information on social media.

Source: Pattaya

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Jack La Motta

    Not attending a Court hearing is an offence ask Lord Lucan

    • Sexy Soi Six

      Depends on the country not everything revolves around your brothel sex offender country ya arrogant clown

      • Jack La Motta

        hahahahahahaha

        • Sexy Soi Six

          that makes you laugh your even more messed up in the head then that idiot loud mouth Thai hater pom Ken and all his multiple profiles he has here

  • Sexy Soi Six

    Even the top cops behave like imbeciles, what hope is there for this wasteland? If it wasn’t for the thriving gay scene I wouldn’t even come here at all.

    • Sexy Soi Six

      You at again pommy boy

  • Ken Anderson

    You see, this just go’s to prove what I have always said.

    Criminals in uniform!!

    • Jack La Motta

      You realise Ken you just called the Chief of Police in Pattaya a Criminal, why dont you rub it in by sending him a picture of your foot! hahahaha

    • Sexy Soi Six

      I bet you wouldn’t that to his face wouldn’t chicken sh*t pommy boy . Besides the matter hasn’t been heard before court and the big Beak he could be inocent even though he didn’t front the bench has got some whiskers on his innocence