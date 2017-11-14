Army denies torture on the conscripts death case
THE ARMY has issued an assurance that soldiers have not died due to a difficult training regimen or any kind of torture after another conscript death was reported at Thepsatree Sri Sunthon Camp in Nakhon Si Thammarat.
However, Royal Thai Army spokesman Colonel Winthai Suvaree said yesterday the issue was just “a misunderstanding” on the part of the deceased conscript’s family, as the final autopsy results showed that Adisak had died from an illness and his family had now accepted that he had died from natural causes. “The army ensures that there are not harsh practices regarding the conscripts and we confirm that no conscript has died from excessively hard military training,” Winthai said. He said all cases of conscripts dying in military camps were due to illnesses, adding that the Army took good care of every soldier.
Meanwhile, Tuanchai said yesterday that she had already seen the autopsy results from Songkhlanagarind Hospital, which indicated that Adisak had died from a serious intestinal infection, and she did not question the cause of death anymore. “The doctor said the bruises on my son’s body were the effect of the degeneration of the corpse and appeared after death, so I have no doubts about my son’s death anymore,” she said. She added that she was shocked and saddened by death of her only son, but added that life would have to go on.
Tuanchai said her son’s body had already been transported back home in Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Hua Sai district in a military vehicle, and the commander of Thepsatree Sri Sunthon Camp had paid for her son’s funeral. Meanwhile, National Human Rights Commissioner Angkhana Neelapaijit said the Army should be more transparent on issues related to conscripts’ loss of life to lessen families’ concerns about their children’s well-being and ensure that there was not torture perpetrated at the camp.
“The family members of conscripts should have a right to visit their sons in the military camp anytime and conscripts should also able to use the telephone to keep contact with their family,” Angkhana said. Source: Asia Nation